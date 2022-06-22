ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Five Straight Days Of Line Painting On North Street In Pittsfield

By Tom Conklin
 2 days ago
Line painting on North Street in Pittsfield: June 26th -30th!. The City of Pittsfield has scheduled some line painting that will likely impact travel, but hopefully not too badly. A media release from the Office of Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer says that the line painting has been scheduled to take place...

