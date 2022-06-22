ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer Cross earns All-America honorable mention

By Ken Lay
 4 days ago
Tennessee golfer Spencer Cross has been named Honorable Mention All-America by Golfweek.

Cross’ selection to the team marks his second All-America honor since the conclusion of the season. He was also named Honorable Mention by PING.

Cross was also named Honorable Mention in 2020, making him the sixth golfer in program history to achieve All-America honors in multiple seasons.

He also received first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors and was named to PING’s All-Southeast Region Team.

In his final season with the Volunteers, Cross finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 69.33 stroke average, the best single-season average in program history.

His career stroke average of 71.96 is the third-best in program history.

Cross recorded 22 rounds of par or better this season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

