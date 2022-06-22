ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
They don’t know how vaccines will affect us in 15 years, says legal analyst

By The Mark Reardon Show
97.1 FM Talk
 2 days ago

Phillip Holloway, member of the “Rational Ground” COVID-19 policy think tank and legal analyst, joins The Mark Reardon Show to discuss “faulty data,” claiming one of the leading causes of death in children is the coronavirus.

According to Holloway, during an Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices (ACIP) meeting, information was shared that COVID-19 was the #4 leading cause of death in children ages zero to four. In reality, according to the CDC’s WONDER database, the coronavirus is #9, says Holloway.

“It’s now accepted as the gospel truth when in fact, it appears to be, at least in my opinion, an intentional misleading…of the world,” Holloway said.

He also expressed concern that this type of information is being used as “PR” to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated.

“How can they assure anybody that what they put in their body today isn’t going to affect them 15 years from now?” Holloway said.

Mark Reardon also spoke about the dangers of fake news on impressionable Americans: “People hear this…and it doesn’t matter what the correction is, it doesn’t matter that this has been debunked, people are going to believe this now if they heard it.”

Comments / 235

Billie Idol
2d ago

In fifteen years every one of the jab pushers will deny it. Everyone who threatened, bullied, mocked, and fired those who resisted will deny they were the perpetrators. Guaranteed

Reply(34)
127
Helen B
2d ago

That headline describes how I feel about these vaccines. Now they want to give the shots to 6 month old babies. Geez we could end up with a zombie apocalypse. I don't trust any of them.

Reply(28)
110
M60A1 Tanker
2d ago

I fell for the hyperbole and got the first jab (only 1) was sicker after than anytime in my 67 years. Refused anymore. Only answer from the Veteran Administration was, "That way you know it's working". Wrong assessment Buckaroo. 1 and done.

Reply(4)
74
