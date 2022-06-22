Serious Crash Closes I-65 in Boone County

Putnam County – Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Indiana State Trooper Colton Maynor located a male suspect that was wanted on a attempted murder warrant out of Lawrence County. At approximately 10:30 a.m., Trooper Colton Maynor was attempting to locate a William R. Blackwell, age 40, of Greencastle, Indiana, who was wanted on multiple criminal charges on an active warrant out of Lawrence County. Trooper Maynor located a vehicle that Blackwell was known to operate in an apartment complex in Greencastle. Trooper Maynor, along with other law enforcement officers, received information that Blackwell was located in one of the apartments. The information was confirmed, and Blackwell was located within an apartment and taken into custody without incident.

