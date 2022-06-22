ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Conn. ranked second worst state for summer road trips

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49rqYf_0gIV0yXj00

Conn. (WTNH) — Summer is here, and that means it’s time for road trips. However, according to a new report, Connecticut was ranked one of the worst states for summer driving.

The report, released by WalletHub , ranked 50 states across 32 key metrics, including the number of attractions, road conditions, and costs. Connecticut ranked No. 49 above Rhode Island as the second worst spot nationally for road trips, taking the final and worst score for fewest scenic byways and nightlife options per capita.

The state also ranked low for the number of attractions, lowest price of a three-star hotel room, average gas prices, and lowest price of camping. It ranked average for car thefts per capita.

On the other end of the spectrum, New York took the No. 1 overall ranking for best road-trip destinations this summer, followed by Minnesota, Texas, Louisiana, and Maine. Ohio claimed the top spot for lowest average cost of car repairs, while Mississippi was ranked as the state with the lowest camping prices.

Gas prices have been a hot topic over the past few months; in terms of fuel, California, Hawaii, and Nevada residents can expect to pay the most at the pump, while Georgia, Missouri, and Oklahoma offer the lowest gas prices. The report found a two-times difference between Georgia and California.

If you’re looking for a view, Oregon, California, Utah, North Carolina, and Washington were ranked the top five states with the most scenic byways.

See the full results of the report here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Police: Naugatuck man hit infant in head for not drinking formula

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck man faces multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted an infant for not drinking formula. Naugatuck police said Steven Elliott, 39, became angry when the infant didn’t drink his bottle of formula. Police said Elliott told them he struck the victim in the head with the bottle of formula three […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Carolina State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
City
Washington, CT
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
thecentersquare.com

Midwest states recovering poorly from pandemic unemployment

(The Center Square) – While the entire nation was devasted by mass unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic, most states are well on the way to a full recovery. According to a WalletHub report issued Thursday, nearly every state in the nation has made employment gains since March 2020. Exceptions include Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fatherly

This Map Shows The Best — And Worst — States To Be A Working Dad

If you’re a part of a modern family, you know that the days of having a dad who worked and a mom who stayed home to raise the kids and keep the house — a privilege even back then — are long gone. Much has changed in how dads and moms raise their children and run their homes. Research has shown that millennial dads spend way more time with their kids than their own dads did with them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Palm Beach, Florida

Just 70 miles north of downtown Miami, there is a small town called Palm Beach, one of Florida's wealthiest cities. The city is home to 8,723 people, none wealthier than Thomas Peterffy. The city's median household income exceeds $141,348, and the median property value is about $1.18 million. However, Thomas Peterffy's income exceeds that by 1000X.
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Cleanest Lakes in the United States

There are thousands of lakes in the United States, including 12,000 in Minnesota alone. However, not all lakes are created equal. There are some that are truly special. It’s these lakes that are perfect for a holiday trip or flying to for a vacation. The United States has a lot of natural wonders, but these lakes provide views into some of the most beautiful bodies of water in the country.
TRAVEL
WTNH

Neighbors of Bridgeport boy burned release video of incident

Editor’s Note: News 8 is not releasing the entire surveillance video due to the graphic content as the boy is seen being burned. BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Neighbors of a boy who was severely burned in Bridgeport in April released a video of the incident. The video shows kids playing in a backyard with gasoline. […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Bristol woman safely returns home after missing: police

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police announced that a woman who went missing under what they called “unusual” circumstances has been found. Police said 61-year-old Debra Therrien had been safely located and returned to home as of 3:30 a.m. Friday. On Thursday, she did not show up for work and her car and personal possessions […]
WTNH

Waterbury police make second arrest in triple shooting incident

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police made a second arrest in connection to a triple shooting incident on Tuesday. Shazon Douccette, a 22-year-old Meriden man was served an arrest warrant for charges related to a shooting on 356 Walnut St in Waterbury on May 7, according to police. Douchette was charged with the following offenses: […]
WATERBURY, CT
GOBankingRates

Best and Worst States for Pensions

The pension long has been a standard part of retirement for many Americans, particularly for public sector employees like police officers and teachers. Offering a pension -- a set annual income for...
POLITICS
WTNH

WTNH

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy