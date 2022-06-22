Conn. ranked second worst state for summer road trips

Conn. (WTNH) — Summer is here, and that means it’s time for road trips. However, according to a new report, Connecticut was ranked one of the worst states for summer driving.

The report, released by WalletHub , ranked 50 states across 32 key metrics, including the number of attractions, road conditions, and costs. Connecticut ranked No. 49 above Rhode Island as the second worst spot nationally for road trips, taking the final and worst score for fewest scenic byways and nightlife options per capita.

The state also ranked low for the number of attractions, lowest price of a three-star hotel room, average gas prices, and lowest price of camping. It ranked average for car thefts per capita.

On the other end of the spectrum, New York took the No. 1 overall ranking for best road-trip destinations this summer, followed by Minnesota, Texas, Louisiana, and Maine. Ohio claimed the top spot for lowest average cost of car repairs, while Mississippi was ranked as the state with the lowest camping prices.

Gas prices have been a hot topic over the past few months; in terms of fuel, California, Hawaii, and Nevada residents can expect to pay the most at the pump, while Georgia, Missouri, and Oklahoma offer the lowest gas prices. The report found a two-times difference between Georgia and California.

If you’re looking for a view, Oregon, California, Utah, North Carolina, and Washington were ranked the top five states with the most scenic byways.

See the full results of the report here .

