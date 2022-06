The nation's biggest banks are healthy enough to withstand a severe economic downturn, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday announcing the results of its annual stress test. Why it matters: The banks proved they had enough capital to continue lending in a hypothetical scenario that saw unemployment skyrocket and commercial real estate prices and stocks collapse. The results of the yearly checkup open the door for banks to return billions of dollars to investors.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO