According to the health officials, the infectious period varies from person to person and most people with COVID-19 will have a mild illness and will recover in a few days. Doctors said that people at higher risk of serious illness may take weeks to recover and sometimes, even months. This woman, who was not vaccinated when she contracted the Coronavirus at the end of last year, says her fight against the virus was far from over. Just few days after catching COVID, she was placed on a ventilator and weeks later she was paralyzed from the waist down.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO