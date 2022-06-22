Albany, Dougherty County to provide 'safe havens' against heat

Albany won’t have a property tax increase because it has gotten so much federal COVID, et al money and grants. One day this will end, and so will Albany. There is never any real good reason for anyone to be obese or morbidly obese. It leads to diabetes, and in some cases cancer. Watch your sugar and salt intake, exercise at least 150 minutes a week. You’ll feel better and the pounds will melt away. I dropped 50 pounds and have kept it off for almost a year. My BMI is around 23. Anyone can do this.

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO