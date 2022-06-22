ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dougherty County, GA

Albany, Dougherty County to provide 'safe havens' against heat

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com
Albany Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY – The city of Albany and Dougherty County have teamed up to provide cool places to get out of the heat and distribute water starting today, with locations available throughout...

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

BRUCE CAPPS: What role will Albany Utilities play in city's future?

Albany Utilities is the city of Albany’s most important department. Yet the priorities that govern its operations are mostly unknown to the general public. Even watching the online versions of Utilities Board meetings offers little insight into its goals. The current mayor campaigned on a platform that included making...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Operation Safe Place underway in Albany

ALBANY, GA – On Wednesday, June 22, the City of Albany, with the assistance of Dougherty County, will launch Operation Safe Place to give people a place to cool off during the day. For transportation to one of the cooling stations, call (229) 435-9971 between 9 a.m. and 5...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Body found in Albany warehouse

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A body was found in an Albany warehouse, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. The coroner said the body was found in a metal building on North Washington and Roosevelt. Fowler said the body was there for several days and could be possibly heat-related. The...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Heavy rain, hail move through Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Storms rolled through Central Georgia Friday night, leaving behind hail and some damage. Trees and flooding blocked northbound and southbound on Highway 247 at Elberta Road, mile marker 2 in Bibb County. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, all lanes were blocked. Drivers in the...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dougherty County, GA
Albany, GA
Government
Dougherty County, GA
Government
City
Albany, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WALB 10

Albany, Dougherty Co. open cooling stations to beat the heat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany and Dougherty County are opening a number of cooling stations to beat the heat as a heat wave moves into southwest Georgia. You can also use the below list to find the cooling stations:. Need to find a cooling station in Albany?. Albany and Dougherty...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

4 heat-related deaths reported in Albany within a week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In the last seven days, Albany has seen four possible heat-related deaths. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler says those that died were all men, between 49 and to 63-years-old. They all had underlying health issues, like high blood pressure and diabetes. “I just want family members...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Albany Transit System says removal of passenger and child right call

ALBANY — For a former Albany Transit System bus driver, picking up a stranded elderly woman and her young grandson was a matter of empathy. For the city of Albany, the rider posed safety and liability issues. When those two views collided, the driver quit after her eighth day...
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Of Albany#Safe Havens#Parks Department#The Albany Herald
Albany Herald

Sunday Squawks

Albany won’t have a property tax increase because it has gotten so much federal COVID, et al money and grants. One day this will end, and so will Albany. There is never any real good reason for anyone to be obese or morbidly obese. It leads to diabetes, and in some cases cancer. Watch your sugar and salt intake, exercise at least 150 minutes a week. You’ll feel better and the pounds will melt away. I dropped 50 pounds and have kept it off for almost a year. My BMI is around 23. Anyone can do this.
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WALB 10

Update: 1 killed in late Thursday night Albany shooting identified

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man was killed and another was injured in a deadly shooting that happened late Thursday night in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Just before midnight, police responded to the 300 block of Slater King Drive. Two men were shot. Police said one...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. inmate found dead in cell

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said Tony Randall Davis immediately received attention from medical personnel and was taken to the hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead. Though there...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Fourth of July events

There are a number of Fourth of July events across the WALB viewing area to mark Independence Day this year. The City of Albany will have its Independence Day celebration and fireworks event at Veterans Park Amphitheatre in downtown Albany. The concert begins at 5:30 p.m. There will be performances by Larry Malloy at 6 p.m., Riley Anderson at 7 p.m. and G&S Experience at 8 p.m. The fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Albany unemployment rate ticks up

ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in May, up two-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.4 percent. “Even though the labor force increased in all of our regions, counties,...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Dougherty County Health Department to host back to school vaccine clinic

With classes set to resume in August, the Dougherty County Health Department plans to get students vaccinated before they return to the classroom. On June 25, July 23, and August 13 the department will host a Back to School Saturday Vaccine Clinic. COVID-19 vaccines will be available to kids ages 5 and up. The clinics will be held at 1710 S Slappey Blvd in Albany, Georgia.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Decatur, Grady, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Decatur; Grady; Thomas The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wakulla County in Big Bend of Florida Eastern Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida Jefferson County in Big Bend of Florida Leon County in Big Bend of Florida Southeastern Decatur County in southwestern Georgia Southern Grady County in southwestern Georgia Southwestern Thomas County in south central Georgia * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 551 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tallahassee, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Monticello, Tallahassee, Havana, Midway, Woodville, Quincy, Florida State University, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Florida A And M, Wakulla, Attapulgus, Lake Bradford, Alma, Cody, Wakulla Springs, Florence, Laingkat, Calvary and Tallahassee Mall. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Gutherie Lumber Company in Cecil catches fire

CECIL, Ga. (WALB) -Fire personnel worked to contain a fire that happened at Guthrie Lumber Company located on Union Street on Wednesday, according to Cook County Fire Chief Johnny West. The Cecil Fire Department, Lowndes County Fire Department, East Berrien Fire Department, Brooks County Fire Department, and the Georgia Forestry...
CECIL, GA
CNHI

City, CNSNext to light up Fourth of July skies

THOMASVILLE — Join the City of Thomasville and CNSNext to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks at Remington Park. The fireworks will begin around 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4. For over 20 years, CNSNext has sponsored the annual fireworks celebration as a way to express thanks for the community’s...
THOMASVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy