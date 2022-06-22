ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The Paper Kites, Presented by Winnipeg Folk Festival in Winnipeg, MB Sep 28, 2022 – presale passcode

tmpresale.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Paper Kites, Presented by Winnipeg Folk Festival presale code has been posted. For a little while you can acquire your tickets before anyone else!. This...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Glastonbury: The job centre DJ who keeps the festival dancing

When Diana Ross plays Glastonbury on Sunday afternoon, her warm-up act will be a DJ who spends the rest of the year working in a job centre in Stroud. Chris Bull has been the Pyramid Stage DJ since 1983, when tickets cost £12 and the headliners included UB40 and US singer-songwriter Melanie.
MUSIC
Deadline

Adele BST Hyde Park Concerts To Feature All-Female Lineup For Big London Weekend

Click here to read the full article. More than 5,000 miles from her Las Vegas disaster in the residency that never was, Adele is making amends with a special two-day concert spectacular. The show, billed as BST (for British Summer Time) will be held July 1-2 in London’s Hyde Park, and will feature an all-female lineup of artists, highlighted by Kacey Musgraves. Also appearing are Mahalia, Self Esteem, Nilüfer Yanya, Tiana Major9, Chrissi, Gabrielle, Bonnie Kemplay, Ruti and Tamzene. It’s uncertain if every artist will appear both nights. “The line up for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your...
NFL
NME

Paul McCartney announces Glastonbury warm-up gig at Frome’s Cheese & Grain

Paul McCartney has announced that ahead of his headline performance at Glastonbury this weekend he’ll play a warm-up gig at Frome’s Cheese & Grain. The 800 capacity Somerset venue took to Twitter this afternoon (June 23) to announce it will host the legendary Beatle for a surprise gig, writing: “@PaulMcCartney Live in Frome? Tomorrow night at 5pm? Ok then!”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy