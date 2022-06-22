Vols' Nathan Smith by the numbers through six games with Orange County
Tennessee freshman catcher Nathan Smith is playing in the California Collegiate League with the Orange County Riptide.
Through six games with the Riptide, Smith is 1-for-11, recording four walks, three stolen bases and one RBI.
Orange County will next play Thursday at Sonoma (10:05 p.m. EDT).
The 6-foot, 200-pound Smith did not appear in any contests for the Vols in 2022. He came to Tennessee from Buford High School in Buford, Georgia.
Tennessee (57-9, 25-5 SEC) concluded its 2022 season on June 12.
The Vols advanced to the NCAA Tournament Super Regional and were ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll for 10 consecutive weeks (March 28-May 30).
