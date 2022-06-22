ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Vols' Nathan Smith by the numbers through six games with Orange County

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdunR_0gIV05WN00

Tennessee freshman catcher Nathan Smith is playing in the California Collegiate League with the Orange County Riptide.

Through six games with the Riptide, Smith is 1-for-11, recording four walks, three stolen bases and one RBI.

Orange County will next play Thursday at Sonoma (10:05 p.m. EDT).

The 6-foot, 200-pound Smith did not appear in any contests for the Vols in 2022. He came to Tennessee from Buford High School in Buford, Georgia.

Tennessee (57-9, 25-5 SEC) concluded its 2022 season on June 12.

The Vols advanced to the NCAA Tournament Super Regional and were ranked No. 1 in the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll for 10 consecutive weeks (March 28-May 30).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Early prediction for Auburn's 2023 recruiting class

The Tigers have had some really good recruiting classes over the years, but some years are better than others. In the last recruiting cycle, the Tigers finished with the No. 21 recruiting class in the country. That isn’t the worst, but it isn’t ideal for an Auburn team that is looking to rebuild. Head coach Bryan Harsin has put an emphasis on the 2023 recruiting— class and rightfully so.
AUBURN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Orange County, CA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Sonoma, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

These were the top prospects who did not hear their names called in the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA draft has come and gone, but the draft cycle continues a bit longer as several undrafted free agents find their new homes. While the following prospects didn’t get to hear their name called by the commissioner or deputy commissioner on Thursday night, they can find solace in the fact that their path to the pros is far from over. It’s not unheard of for an undrafted free agent to carve out a role for themselves in the NBA.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#Vols#The Orange County Riptide#The Riptide Smith#Rbi#Buford High School#Sec
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where every Pac-12 player landed in the 2022 NBA draft

The 2022 NBA draft came and went on Thursday evening, and while the Oregon Ducks did not have any players selected it was still a busy day for the Pac-12 conference. Tommy Lloyd’s Arizona Wildcats had three players selected within the first 33 picks of the draft, while UCLA, USC, and Colorado each had a player find a new home as well. The Pac-12 wasn’t the only west coast conference with representatives at the draft, with three players (Chet Holmgren, Andrew Nembhard, and Jalen Williams) out of the WCC and one more (David Roddy) from the Mountain West. While it wasn’t the most...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Full 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchups released, Iowa Hawkeyes set to host Georgia Tech

First reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, the Iowa men’s basketball team will host Georgia Tech on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Hawkeyes have won seven of their past nine Challenge games, including their last four. After last season’s thrilling 75-74 road triumph at Virginia, Iowa now owns a 9-12 overall mark in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Former Hawkeye guard Joe Toussaint banked home the game-winner with eight seconds remaining to propel Iowa past the Cavaliers that night inside John Paul Jones Arena. Jordan Bohannon knocked down 6-of-9 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Keegan Murray added...
IOWA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Johnny Davis' draft night message to Badger nation

Just before Johnny Davis became the first Wisconsin Badger drafted since 2015, the La Crosse native had a message for his collegiate community. Davis recalled the highlight of Wisconsin’s 2021-22 season, as the Badgers were able to defeat Purdue in front of a raucous Kohl Center crowd to take home part of the Big Ten regular-season crown. On Thursday night, Davis’ dreams turned into reality as he officially became part of the Washington Wizards franchise.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy