Franklin, TN

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss in Franklin, TN Sep 07, 2022 – presale password

tmpresale.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Robert Plant & Alison Krauss presale password is now available to our members: Everyone with this presale information will have the opportunity to...

www.tmpresale.com

williamsonhomepage.com

Forrest statue property offered for $1.85M

The Crieve Hall property running along Interstate 65 and on which once stood a controversial statue of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest has been offered for sale for $1.85 million. The address of the 3.59-acre property, which also once included 13 flags celebrating the Confederacy, is 701 Hogan Road. A...
NASHVILLE, TN
getnews.info

A well-known promoter from Nashville, Mike Leffingwell, stirs up CMA fest with electrifying country music acts around the city

With a strong fan base, Mike Leffingwell makes a massive comeback to the music world. Nashville, USA – Mike Leffingwell, a well-renowned promoter from Nashville, has made a strong comeback at the latest edition of CMA Fest, a famous country music festival held in June 2022 in Nashville. During the four-day musical festival, Mike successfully lined up enthralling performances from some of the leading country music artists around the city on different stages from inside bars to the outside on the street stages.
Franklin, TN
Franklin, TN
allaccess.com

Nashville Industry Veterans Form Management Company Otter Creek Entertainment

Industry veterans HALEY McLEMORE, VAN HAZE and JT PRATT have joined forces to launch the artist management and strategic partnerships company OTTER CREEK ENTERTAINMENT. They will continue to handle the careers of BMLG RECORDS' BRETT YOUNG, MERCURY's MADDIE & TAE and newcomer ROMAN ALEXANDER. All three previously worked at RED...
NASHVILLE, TN
John M. Dabbs

Stevie Nicks Shuts Down Bonnaroo Festival - Running Late and Giving It Up

Stevie Nicks shuts down Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2022John Dabbs/Photographer. The first woman to close the Bonnaroo Festival happens to be the reigning Queen of Rock and Roll. This honor is a tribute to women and the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival and its theme of inclusion. Nicks arrived on stage 15 minutes late while the crowds were semi-entertained and teased with flickering lights on stage and a camera showing random views of the crowd so patrons could see themselves. There were a few exposed parts shown to the crowd from daring fans waiting on the performance to begin - all in fun.
dicksonpost.com

Dickson's Margo Jacobs named Ms. Tennessee Senior America

Margo Jacobs sees herself as more than just a beauty queen. The 67-year-old Dickson native won the title of Ms. Tennessee Senior America on Saturday, April 22 in Crossville and earned the opportunity to compete at the national level. But instead of merely a pageant, she is embracing the competition as a celebration of life, individuality, womanhood and healing.
DICKSON, TN
Robert Plant
Alison Krauss
Nashville Parent

Nashville’s Live on the Green Festival Returns in 2022

Lightning 100, Nashville’s Independent Radio, has announced the exciting return of Live On The Green on Labor Day Weekend, September 1 – 5, 2022. It’s been two years since fans have been able to attend the beloved festival in person at Nashville’s Public Square Park and this year’s event is a celebration of the community that helped save Lightning 100.
NASHVILLE, TN
dicksonpost.com

Two of Ms. Cheap's favorite sales, flea market on tap this weekend

It’s a busy week for Ms. Cheap with two of my favorite sales on my weekend calendar. Plus, it is also flea market weekend at The Fairgrounds Nashville. First up is the Ladies of Charity Stuff Galore sale that opens on Thursday and will be open three days a week through July 23.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Explore more ‘hidden’ gems throughout Tennessee

From a town beneath a lake and site of amazing fossils, to the unique story behind one mausoleum in Nashville. These hidden treasures are unlike any tourist destination. Watch special reports all day Thursday in each newscast to learn more about these unique places.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Former employees protest popular Nashville coffee company

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Popular Nashville coffee company Barista Parlor faces a federal unfair labor practices complaint after a former employee claimed she was fired for considering forming a union. Xochitl Cruz Lopez said she worked at the company’s Golden Sound location for seven years, being promoted from cook to...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillegab.com

Six Best Restaurants To Visit In Nashville

Nashville’s culinary scene is constantly growing. It’s on par with what you’d expect from a big city. You’ll find restaurants in Nashville serving up everything from traditional Southern cuisine to upscale, fine international dining. However, the hardest part of dining in Nashville is deciding which restaurant...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

‘Farmer Luther’ arrives at Green Pastures Farm

“Farmer Luther” has arrived at Green Pastures Farm in Brentwood. The 20-foot metal sculpture was built by artist Kris Nethercutt and took a year and a half to be created. On June 15, it was transported by a team of eight workers from Groove Construction, alongside Nethercutt, to the property owned by Cal Turner Jr.
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Mayor pitches TPAC move to East Bank

Mayor John Cooper has a new idea for the “eyesore” scrapyard on the East Bank. Speaking to the Economic Club of Nashville on Tuesday, Cooper suggested that the Tennessee Performing Arts Center and a new high school for the arts could move to the site owned by investor Carl Icahn.
NASHVILLE, TN

