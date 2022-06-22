ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Burke returns to left field for Healdsburg, records one RBI

By Dan Harralson
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qqq0Q_0gIUzyTW00

Tennessee freshman Blake Burke is playing in the California Collegiate League with the Healdsburg Prune Packers.

Burke has split time as the Prune Packers’ designated hitter and playing left field.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Burke returned to left field Tuesday against the Sonoma Stompers.

Burke went 1-for-3, recording one RBI and two runs in Healdsburg’s 13-5 win against Sonoma.

Through seven games, Burke is 9-for-26 and has recorded one home run, one double, eight RBIs and five runs.

Burke appeared in 45 games for Tennessee during the 2022 season. He recorded a .326 batting average, while totaling 14 home runs, 32 RBIs, 30 runs, 31 hits, three doubles, one triple, 19 walks and two stolen bases.

