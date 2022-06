BANGOR, Maine (AP) — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and her husband are putting their Bangor home that has been the site of recent protests on the market. Collins and Thomas Daffron bought the 4,250-square-foot house on West Broadway in 2013, a year after they married, and they’ve made a number of improvements. It has an asking price of $727,000.

