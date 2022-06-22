ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Live on the Lawn concert series returns to Kingwood in July

By From Kingwood Center Gardens
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD – Kingwood Center Gardens has announced the return of its annual summer concert series, Live on the Lawn. Live on the Lawn features free concerts on Thursday evenings in July. The 2022 concert lineup is: July 7 – Tom’s Kitchen Table, July 14 –...

richlandsource.com

Grandpa's Cheesebarn hosts 22nd Strawberry Feast

ASHLAND -- Shoppers and strawberry aficionados gathered at Grandpa's Cheesebarn and Sweeties Chocolates Friday for the first day of Grandpa's 22nd annual Strawberry Feast. The event, which runs through Sunday, offers visitors a number of strawberry-flavored foods like homemade strawberry shortcake, strawberry fudges, strawberry cheese, and more. GALLERY: Grandpa's 22nd...
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Plymouth hosts antiques roadshow & flea market on June 25

PLYMOUTH -- The Plymouth Area Museum’s first annual “Plymouth Antiques Roadshow and Flea Market” will take place on Saturday in the village’s beautiful Mary Fate Park. The museum will host four professional appraisers from the area who will evaluate antiques for a fee of $5 per item.
PLYMOUTH, OH
richlandsource.com

How did hot air balloons become central to BalloonFest?

ASHLAND — The first-ever Balloon Festival was mostly a celebration of toy balloons, and Ashland’s position as “The Balloon Center of the World.”. At the time, Ashland had positioned itself as a powerhouse of toy balloon manufacturing, making up to 8 million balloons everyday. Some estimates hold that around half of the world's balloon supply came from Ashland.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Bucyrus DORA program to start July 1

BUCYRUS – The City of Bucyrus has announced its Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) will start on Friday, July 1 at 11 a.m. The DORA will be in effect 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily on a temporary basis for the next four months. The launch coincides with the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce's second First Friday of the season.
BUCYRUS, OH
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Government
Galion Inquirer

Crazy Gringos popular with Galion audiences

GALION — Music in the Park, the annual free concert series held on Tuesday nights in June, continues their 14th season all month in Galion. It is again sponsored by Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson Davis Chapel, with aims to encourage community spirit among neighbors and friends. Regularly held at...
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Downtown Mansfield Scavenger Hunt returns on July 1

MANSFIELD – Back by popular demand, the Downtown Mansfield Scavenger Hunt is returning this July! From July 1 to Aug. 5, families can search for this year’s chosen carrousel animal, Pete the Pirate Cat, hidden in downtown businesses. Prizes can be claimed after finding the hidden animal 10...
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mansfield’s Emanuel Jacob plans to sell building; eyes smaller space

Emanuel Jacob Congregation in Mansfield plans to sell its building at 973 Larchwood Road, but remains committed to continuing on as the only synagogue in Mansfield. Paul Hyman, who is president of the Reform synagogue, told the Columbus Jewish News that retirements of older congregants to Florida and younger members moving out of town were key factors that led to this decision. Such is the fate of many smaller congregations in more rural communities, he said.
MANSFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl Named Tom cancels Ohio performances

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio trio Girl Named Tom has announced its recent tour dates in the Buckeye state have been canceled due to COVID-19. A post on the family singing group’s Instagram account reads, “Covid hitting us hard. Nothing we can do but rest and take care of ourselves! It hurts that we have to cancel this week’s shows. Thanks for understanding. We love you”
richlandsource.com

Mirror Image Beauty Studio opens as a family affair

MANSFIELD -- Mirror Image Beauty Studio conducted a ribbon-cutting Wednesday to celebrate its new space at 1118 Lexington Ave., after months of construction and planning. Owner and operator Traci Hallock was previously renting a space further up Lexington Avenue, but was forced to look for a bigger spot when her business expanded during COVID.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Claude Likins

God is a global God, so Claude Likins was a global Christian. A man whose heart over flowed with grace and mercy and loving kindness, Claude desired to model Christ in his words and deeds. Steadfast in his faith, he invested his life in service to the Most High – and great is his reward!
GAMBIER, OH
The Athens NEWS

Local teacher captures several awards at Miss Ohio Competition

While she didn't walk away with the title of Miss Ohio, a local teacher was honored with several awards during the state competition that wrapped up in Mansfield Saturday night. Emily Legenza, 24, is currently the choir director for the Alexander Middle and High School choirs and also teaches general music for Grades 6-12. In her time out of the classroom, she is the varsity cheer coach. A 2020 Ohio...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Shirley Jane (Boyd) Addlesperger

Shirley Jane (Boyd) Addlesperger, 96, of Lexington, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital, at the end of a long and productive life. She was born June 24, 1925, in Cleveland, Ohio to Kenneth and Jane (Krampe) Boyd. She was raised in Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus. It was while attending Ohio State University that she met her future husband, Virgil E. Addlesperger. They were married September 8, 1945, at Glen Echo Presbyterian Church in Columbus. In 1950, the couple moved to Lexington, Ohio with toddlers Kathleen and Boyd. They built a house on Steam Corners Road and moved there in 1955, where daughter Elisa was born in 1958. Shirley resided in the home for 67 years, until her move to Conard House last year.
LEXINGTON, OH
Beacon

It’s official! Port Clinton, Oak Harbor fireworks shows are a go!

The astronomical cost of imported fireworks almost put a crimp in this year’s pyrotechnics for the Fourth of July in both Port Clinton and Oak Harbor, but citizens in both towns wouldn’t be denied their annual extravaganzas. With fund-raising efforts that ranged from raising a Mile of Dollars...
PORT CLINTON, OH

