Smithsonian picks four potential spots for women's and Latino museums

By Peggy McGlone
Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The Smithsonian has narrowed its search for the sites of the planned National Museum of the American Latino and Smithsonian American Women's History Museum to four spots on the National Mall. The historical Arts and Industries Building, on Jefferson Drive SW next to the Smithsonian administration building...

POZ

Viewing the History of HIV Through AIDS Posters

While HIV remains a contemporary scourge, the history of the disease has increasingly been the focus of journalists, scholars and curators, among others. Fusing text and images, HIV and AIDS posters have urged people for decades to protect themselves, protect others and to question—and even change—their own behaviors. Employing innovative graphic design, HIV and AIDS posters have also inspired protest and forged a sense of shared identity among activists. Three recent art exhibitions emphasize the pivotal role played by HIV and AIDS posters since the virus emerged in the early ’80s. Donald Albrecht drew from the poster collection of the University of Rochester’s River Campus Libraries’ Department of Rare Books, Special Collections and Preservation to curate Up Against the Wall: Art, Activism, and the AIDS Poster, which was presented at the University’s Memorial Art Gallery. Andy Campbell worked with the ONE Archives and ONE Archives Foundation to curate Days of Rage, a multimedia online exhibition featuring activists and designers discussing their work. Theodore (ted) Kerr organized the online exhibition AIDS, Posters & Stories of Public Health: A People’s History of a Pandemic for the National Library of Medicine (NLM). Below is an edited conversation between the three curators on the role of HIV and AIDS posters.
PUBLIC HEALTH

