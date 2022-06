The 40-32 St. Louis Cardinals host the 26-44 Chicago Cubs tonight at 8:15 PM EST to open up a three-game weekend series. Andre Pallante makes his fourth start of the year after spending most of the year as a dominant reliever. The 23-year-old rookie has yet to give up more than two runs in a start while amassing a sparkling 1.69 ERA over the season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO