Yes, even more coffee shops are in the works for Jacksonville. Here's what we know

Twenty-two years ago this month, Starbucks opened its first Jacksonville-area coffee shops in Atlantic Beach and Ortega.

Since then, it’s opened dozens of shops across Jacksonville – or at least much of it.

One area largely overlooked by the coffee shop giant is the city’s Westside. (And I suspect that some there are just fine with that.) You’ll find a couple of shops in the Argyle Forest area, another one in Chimney Lakes and another inside the Target store at Oakleaf Town Center.

In that coffee shop void, new players are finally moving in.

Lake City-based Ellianos Coffee Co. has opened one of its dual drive-thru coffee kiosks on the Westside – at 1125 Lane Ave. – and has plans for two more there: one at 615 Chaffee Road S. and 3770 Blanding Blvd. Another shop is open in Orange Park and more are planned across the St. Johns River.

Arkansas-based 7Brew is planning at least three Jacksonville-area coffee drive-thrus, including one on Normandy Boulevard at Normandy Village Parkway. (More on that below.)

Now Oregon-based The Human Bean is proposing its first Northeast Florida coffee drive-thru, at Normandy Square, the Winn-Dixie-anchored retail center home to Ace Hardware, Family Dollar and Pizza Hut. The site is less than a half-mile from the planned 7Brew and an existing Dunkin’.

According to a service availability request submitted to JEA, The Human Bean is planning a 562-square-foot restaurant with a drive-thru carved out of an existing parking lot next to Pizza Hut. While some Human Bean stores have dual drive-thrus, this one appears to be a single drive-thru with a walk-up window.

Founded in 1998 in Ashland, Ore., The Human Bean offers freshly brewed coffee as well as a variety of espresso drinks, smoothies, Steven Smith iced teas, cold brews, cold foams, Matcha, Chai, Americano, Steven Smith hot teas and more.

Specialty drinks, available hot, iced or blended include Chocolate Macadamia Nut Breve, Irish Cream Breve, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Mocha, Caramel Hazelnut, Caramel Mocha, Mexi Mocha and Snowy Mocha.

The shop would be only the second in Florida, after Lake City. The Human Bean has more than 300 locations open or in development in 25 states, according to the company’s website.

Foxtail Coffee debuts in Ponte Vedra Beach

For those who prefer sipping coffee in a cafe instead of a car, some good news: Foxtail Coffee franchise co-owners Ty Claggett and Doug Tutwiler have opened the first of two planned coffee shops in Northeast Florida at Sawgrass Village in Ponte Vedra Beach.

In addition to coffee, espresso drinks and teas, Foxtail offers a selection of breakfast sandwiches, quiche and pastries. The shop also features Orlando-based Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream, available by the scoop or flight, in milkshakes, root beer floats and to-go pints.

Later this year, Claggett and Tutwiler expect to open a second location, at East San Marco. Read more from Teresa Stepzinski.

7 Brew planning 3 drive-thrus in Jacksonville

Arkansas-based 7 Brew Coffee is bringing its version of the double-lane, drive-thru-only coffee concept to Jacksonville, planning to open at least three locations: Gerona Drive East at Beach Boulevard; Normandy Boulevard at Normandy Village Parkway; and 1223 Atlantic Blvd. in Neptune Beach.

The shops are part of a major expansion, including plans to bring as many as 165 7 Brew shops to Florida's East Coast alone in the next few years.

In addition to coffee, 7 Brew offers energy drinks, teas, smoothies, shakes and more.

The coffee shop's name stems from the biblical use of the number 7, which indicates completion or perfection, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

