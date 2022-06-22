ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida State football most important player countdown: No. 28

By Curt Weiler, Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

The countdown to the 2022 Florida State football season is underway.

Mike Norvell's third season atop the Seminoles will be a critical one to his long-term chances in Tallahassee. The roster continues to be shaped more in his desired image as he looks to guide FSU to a bowl for the first time in his tenure.

To begin that look ahead to the upcoming season, it's time for the Democrat's annual list of the 40 most important FSU football players, continuing today with No. 28.

Our list of the 40 most important FSU football players was compiled on June 9 by aggregating the rankings submitted by beat writers Curt Weiler and Carter Karels. Any players added to the roster after that date were not considered for this list. All ties were broken by discussion.

No. 28: Running back Lawrance Toafili

Toafili's second season at FSU didn't exactly go according to plan.

As a true freshman in 2020, the St. Petersburg native was one of the most explosive running backs in the country. He amassed 356 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries, appearing in eight of the Seminoles' nine games and starting two.

His 9.62 yards per carry were the second-highest in the country and over 1.5 yards more than any other ACC player.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dyRW1_0gIUyidL00

After making such a staggering impact right away at FSU, it was thought that Toafili would have an even bigger role in 2021. Partly due to injury and partly due to other players emerging, that didn't happen.

Toafili missed three games this past season and received two or fewer carries in four more games. He finished with 32 carries for 163 yards with one touchdown and a much more down-to-earth average of 5.09 yards per carry. 21 of the 32 carries and 78 of those 163 yards came in three games against Notre Dame, Jacksonville State and Florida.

He did make an impact in other ways, most notably with a pair of receiving touchdowns. One of them was an incredible 75-touchdown catch against Clemson in which he stayed up by rolling over a defensive player.

But still, the 2022 season will be an important one for Toafili to remain healthy and take a step back towards his impressive 2020 form.

Even with Jashaun Corbin off to the NFL, reps in FSU's backfield won't be easy to secure. Treshaun Ward returned after a breakout 2021 season and Oregon transfer Trey Benson had one of the more impressive springs of anyone on the FSU roster.

However, Toafili has shown his remarkably high talent level before at FSU. If he is once again near that level, he will definitely play a role for the Seminoles this season.

tallahasseereports.com

DeSantis Signs Immigration Bill, Seeks Grand Jury

TALLAHASSEE — Continuing to criticize the Biden administration’s border policies, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a controversial immigration bill and asked the Florida Supreme Court to impanel a statewide grand jury to probe issues such as the smuggling of undocumented immigrant children into the state. Flanked by...
FLORIDA STATE
