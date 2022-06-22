ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas leak snarls traffic, shutters restaurants in Mishawaka. Officials say it's now contained.

By Greg Swiercz, South Bend Tribune
 2 days ago
MISHAWAKA — A natural gas leak Wednesday morning on Lincoln Way East near Capital Avenue snarled traffic and caused the evacuation of several businesses.

Police and firefighters were called to Lincoln Way East near Mariellen Avenue about 7:40 a.m. when the leak was discovered.

Traffic traveling east was reduced to one lane as crews worked to fix the leak.

New life for old hotel: Mishawaka Inn on Lincoln Way East being transformed into apartments

An 8-inch gas main was reportedly struck. By 9:15 a.m., the leak had been stopped.

McDonald’s, Burger King and Taco Bell were evacuated during the event.

Construction on a new Wendy's restaurant is taking place along Lincoln Way East near the site of the leak, but information on the cause of the leak was not immediately available.

Email South Bend Tribune reporter Greg Swiercz at gswiercz@gannett.com.

South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

