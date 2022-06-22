ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Rolling Hills Zoo's southern rhino dead at age 30

By The Salina Journal
Salina Journal
Salina Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUfNt_0gIUyfzA00

The Rolling Hills Zoo family is grieving the loss of Uzazi, their male southern white rhinoceros, who was the last of the original rhinos that arrived at the zoo in 1995.

At 30 years old, Uzazi began developing age-related issues, which were not responding to treatment. The zoo's animal care staff and veterinarian have monitored his health for the past several months, but his quality of life was declining rapidly.

It was decided that humanely euthanizing him was the kindest option available, a release from the zoo stated.

Uzazi was born on Nov. 20, 1991 at San Diego Wild Animal Park. He was moved to Salina in 1995 and was one of the first animals to call Rolling Hills Zoo home.

“Of the original group of rhinos, Uzazi was the youngest, and one of his favorite things to do was smash boxes, sweet potatoes, bags, and even an occasional pumpkin,” said Devney Bowen, RHZ head zookeeper. “He also loved to manipulate things, so we created enrichment to encourage those natural behaviors."

Bowen said one of the rhinoceros' favorite things to do was play with a PVC shaker filled with pellets or scent.

"Once he had the shaker he would move it with his horn to get the pellets to fall out or release the scent of the female rhinos," Bowen said. "Uzazi was very intelligent. When working on hoof care he learned to lie on his side and present all four feet straight out for inspection and trimming."

Uzazi also opened his mouth so the zookeepers could look inside.

“Uzazi has been very gentle and loving,” said Vickie Musselman, the zoo's register. “He always enjoyed lots of attention from keepers, staff and visitors, including being talked to, touched and brushed. He especially loved his baths, most days standing directly in front of the hose with his rear to you while you were cleaning, pretty much making you give him a light shower.”

Laura Mason, hoofstock keeper, said he was sweet, gentle and always in good spirits.

“When I decided I wanted to work with animals my goal was to work with rhinos, and Uzazi was the first rhino I fell in love with," Mason said. "His calm eyes and gentle demeanor meant everyone who met him instantly saw the depth of these incredible creatures."

Uzazi also loved a party, she said, and he would stroll out into his yard and check out each box before starting to eat his treats.

All zookeepers agree, he never moved quickly, but he enjoyed rubbing his horn, strolling and grazing.

"He will leave a big gap in all of our hearts and the barn will never be the same without our ‘old man’,” Mason said.

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

Heat wearing on pools as well as people

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the oppressive heat continues for another week in Kansas, many people are seeking relief at the pools, but aquatic facilities or backyard oases aren’t themselves immune from the hot temperatures. “With the heat, we see an increase of the need for chemicals in the...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

LIVE BLOG: Storm threats pass, focus shifts to dangerous heat warning

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday night wrap: With storms weakened and tornado threats out of the picture for now, Storm Team 12 shift its focus to Friday’s Weather Alert Day for dangerous heat across Kansas. Heat and humidity build for Friday and will be dangerous if precautions aren’t taken. Drink plenty of water, avoid prolonged exposure, take care of your pets, and check on those with out AC. Heat indices will be above 100 in central and eastern Kansas.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Fair Food & Tunes coming up Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Fair Food and Tunes event is coming up Saturday, June 25th on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. Gates open at 10 a.m., with food and bands starting at 11 a.m. "You can come and get your Pronto Pup, your roasted corn all of your cotton candy,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salina, KS
Lifestyle
City
Salina, KS
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Home, KS
Salina Post

Peterbilt catches fire north of Salina late Wednesday night

A Nebraska man got a rude awakening late Wednesday when the engine bay of his Peterbilt truck caught on fire. Cole Schmidt, 23, of St. Helena, Neb., had pulled his 2006 Peterbilt that was hauling a cattle trailer over to an off ramp on U.S. Highway 81 near Kansas Highway 143 north of Salina. He got into the sleeper compartment and went to sleep. Shortly before midnight, Schmidt was awakened by smoke coming from a fire in the engine bay, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

TEFAP commodities available again Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Emergency Food Assistance Program or TEFAP will host a commodity distribution again this Sunday, June 26 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 East 4th, otherwise known as the old Eaton facility. The income numbers changed as of June 1....
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Rhino#The Zoo#Rhinos#Rolling Hills Zoo#The Rolling Hills Zoo#Rhz
Salina Post

Today in Weather History: F3 tornado strikes Salina in 1969

In 1953, an extremely dangerous severe thunderstorm tore through the Wichita metro area. Winds were measured at exactly 100 mph when the anemometer broke at the airport. The hail was "at least golf ball-sized". The severe thunderstorm caused around $9 million damage. In 1969, a short-lived but strong F3 tornado...
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Hundreds remain without power in NEK following overnight storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy crews are working to restore service as hundreds have been left without power after storms rolled through Northeast Kansas on Tuesday night. The Evergy outage map indicates that most outages remain in the Manhattan area. About 38 outages have been reported and nearly 270 remain without power.
MANHATTAN, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas couple killed when pickup truck crashes near Milford Lake

WAKEFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says two people were killed when an out-of-control pickup truck hit a bridge and overturned west of Milford Lake. The accident happened at around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday about 7.5 miles southeast of Wakefield in Clay County. The patrol reports a Dodge Ram was heading north on County Line Road near 2nd Road when the driver lost control. The pickup then hit a bridge and rolled before coming to rest in a ditch.
WAKEFIELD, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Salina Post

Storms rumble through with winds, heavy rain, hail, funnel cloud

A series of storms rolled through the area late Tuesday afternoon into evening, bringing with them heavy rains, flooding, gusty winds, power outages, and even a funnel cloud. Torrential downpours dumped inches of rain in some locations of Ellsworth County, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for the county through early this morning. KINA AM weather analyst Randy Picking reported that two to three inches of rain fell in parts of the county.
Salina Post

UPDATE: Saline County warning canceled

UPDATE 7:49 p.m. Tuesday: The severe thunderstorm warning for Saline County has been canceled. UPDATE 7:03 p.m. Tuesday: Ellsworth and McPherson counties have been cleared from the warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has now issued a severe thunderstorm warning in effect until 8 p.m. for Saline County. At...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Car runs red light, strikes SUV; Minneapolis man cited

A Minneapolis man was cited after a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning in central Salina. Richard Profitt, 39, of Minneapolis, was northbound on S. Ninth Street in a 2010 Toyota Corolla when he failed to stop at the W. Republic Avenue stoplight and struck an eastbound 2020 Buick Enclave driven by Ashley Ernsbarger, 38, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

More than 1,300 Marines in Salina for exercise at ANG range

The United States Marine Corps will conduct a joint forces combat search and rescue (CSAR) training as part of exercise Gunslinger 22, at the Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range on Thursday. Gunslinger is a large military exercise conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, and...
SALINA, KS
JC Post

City declares former Knights Inn a dangerous and unsafe structure

Junction City Commissioners addressed the issue of the vacant former Knights Inn, 1024 South Washington, this week. They adopted a resolution declaring the building a dangerous and unsafe structure. Allen Dinkel, City Manager, said the resolution requires substantial progress on repair or demolition by Sept. 1. If demolition is pursued...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Journal

Salina Journal

666
Followers
533
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Salina, KS from Salina Journal.

 http://salina.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy