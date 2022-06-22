ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

U.S. Airman Arrested In Connection With Attack At Syria Military Base

By Nina Golgowski
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42TeXj_0gIUyUE300

A U.S. service member has been taken into custody in connection with an April attack at a U.S. military base in eastern Syria that wounded four U.S. troops, the Air Force said.

The airman, who has not been identified, was taken into custody in the U.S. on Thursday in relation to the incident at the Green Village base in Syria, Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek said in a statement.

“After reviewing the information in the investigation, the Airman’s commander
made the decision to place him in pretrial confinement,” Stefanek said.

It’s “too early” for charges to be filed. More information about the suspect and incident will be released should charges be filed, she added.

Two U.S. military officials told The New York Times that the airman arrested in the incident is an explosives expert.

The U.S. initially blamed the April 7 attack on artillery or another form of indirect fire but later said it was carried out by a “deliberate placement of explosive charges” at an ammunition holding area and shower facility.

Four service members were treated for minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injuries.

Two unidentified U.S. officials told CNN that the explosives were “not insignificant” and involved more detonation power than a hand grenade.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 23

We.Dont Trust You
2d ago

take his privilege card his pension and give them life in prison without the possibility of Vaseline that'll fix that problem

Reply(7)
15
Genevacomplex
1d ago

Air force not properly managing their own. How are you able to sign out said explosives without going through the proper channels...

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airman#The Air Force#The New York Times#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Wiping Us From Earth’: Evading Russian Artillery With a Ukrainian Military Unit

Click here to read the full article. NEAR LYMAN, Ukraine — Crossing the final checkpoint into a battle zone feels like a consecration. The Ukrainian soldiers manning the last friendly post have a singular focus and intensity that’s lacking behind the lines. They wave us through solemnly, without smiles or chatter. We coast through the invisible barrier separating the “front” from the “rear,” then floor the gas and accelerate forward. I’m in eastern Ukraine in late May, in a region called Donbas, where the war has become a whirlwind of carnage that is claiming the lives of as many as 100 Ukrainian...
MILITARY
HuffPost

HuffPost

84K+
Followers
4K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy