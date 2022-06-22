ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Butner-Creedmoor News

Logan selected to serve as interim county manager

By For the News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCe2x_0gIUySSb00
Logan

OXFORD — The Granville County Board of Commissioners appointed former emergency services director Doug Logan to the position of interim county manager during its June 20 meeting.
Logan will begin working the week of July 11 in order to overlap with outgoing county manager Michael Felts’ final weeks on the job. Logan will officially take over as county manager on July 29, and remain in this position until a permanent manager is appointed by the board of commissioners.
After Felts announced his resignation on May 2, the board engaged the services of Developmental Associates, Inc. to lead the recruitment process for the next county manager. Recognizing that it would not be possible for this process to conclude before Felts’ last day of employment, the board identified Logan as someone who could shepherd Granville County through this transition.
Logan accepted the position after meeting with the commissioners during a closed session on June 20.
Logan retired from Granville County in January 2020 after a distinguished career in public service. He held the title of Emergency Services Director and Fire Marshal for Granville County, and additionally worked as an emergency medical technician with Granville EMS and was a firefighter with Granville Rural Fire Department.
Before entering emergency services, Logan began his career with the Granville County Public Schools System. Since his retirement in 2020, he has served as an emergency management planner with On Target Preparedness, LLC.
Logan is a Granville County native, a graduate of J.F. Webb High School and Vance-Granville Community College and resides in the Oxford area with his wife, Vickie.
“I’m honored that the board of commissioners placed their trust in me to serve as interim county manager,” Logan said.
“This is my home, and I spent the entirety of my professional life serving the citizens of this county. I can’t wait to get started and help ensure that our residents continue to enjoy the quality of service they have come to expect across all county departments.”
Tony Cozart, chairman of the Granville County Board of Commissioners, added that “Doug has proven throughout his career that he is a steady and accomplished leader. We are confident that he is the right person to guide our staff in the coming months and allow the board the time and flexibility to finish our recruitment work with Developmental Associates as we seek our next permanent county manager. We are thrilled that Doug was willing to accept this challenge and we know that he is prepared to step up and continue to serve his fellow Granville County citizens.”

Comments / 0

Related
nsjonline.com

Granville County GOP files challenge of candidate’s eligibility in sheriff’s race

RALEIGH — The Granville County Republican Party has filed a formal challenge with the Granville County Board of Elections contesting candidacy of Christopher Wayne Smoot, one of three candidates for Granville County Sheriff. Filings allege that Smoot did not legally obtain the 4% of Granville County voters as of...
alamancenews.com

County picks architect to transform bank branch into new elections HQ

Alamance County’s commissioners have selected an architect to redesign a decommissioned bank building along South Main Street in Graham to serve as a new home for the county’s elections office. During a regularly-scheduled meeting on Monday, the commissioners unanimously awarded a contract to Durham-based RND Architects to design...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Emergency Preparedness#Retirement#Emergency Services#Politics Local#Granville Ems
WRAL News

Thousands under water shortage advisory in Johnston County

Thousands of Johnston County water customers are under a water shortage advisory. Johnston County Public Utilities sent a notice early Tuesday morning asking customers to immediately stop using water for non-essential reasons, including irrigation and filling swimming pools. The water shortage advisory is due to a piping failure at the...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Register Of Deeds Shred Event Saturday, June 25

SMITHFIELD – Johnston County Register of Deeds Craig Oilve announced his annual Shred Event is scheduled for this Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 10:00AM – 1:00PM. The event is free to the public and will be held in the parking lot of Smithfield Selma Senior High School located at 700 M. Durwood Stephenson Parkway in Smithfield.
SMITHFIELD, NC
cbs17

Do you live in NC’s wealthiest county?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A study by SmartAsset found three counties in the Triangle are the wealthiest in the state. The investment advising company came up with its list by comparing every county in the country across three metrics: investment income, property value, and per capita income. Orange County...
ECONOMY
cbs17

Could Downtown Raleigh be getting a social district?

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Drinking in public with limitations may be coming to downtown Raleigh. Next week, the city’s Economic Development and Innovation Committee plans to revisit talks on implementing a social district. Social district would allow the consumption of alcohol in public outdoor spaces as long as they...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Cost of planned affordable housing project in Durham more than doubles

Durham, N.C. — The Durham City Council is expected to vote Tuesday night on the future of an affordable housing project. Durham’s Community Development Department is recommending the city enter a grant agreement with the Durham Housing Authority worth $6.6 million. It is an increase from the $2.5 million previously committed to the mixed-income housing development at the corner of Elizabeth and Liberty streets.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Replacement mobile classrooms arrive at Chatham school after fire

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Replacement units have started to arrive at North Chatham Elementary School after modular classrooms were destroyed in a fire last year. Chatham County Schools tweeted the announcement Tuesday afternoon. The elementary school also tweeted to share their excitement for the arrival of the new...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
The Butner-Creedmoor News

The Butner-Creedmoor News

Creedmoor, NC
990
Followers
314
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

109 S. Elm St. Creedmoor, NC 27522 919-528-2393

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/butnercreedmoor

Comments / 0

Community Policy