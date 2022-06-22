Logan selected to serve as interim county manager

Logan

OXFORD — The Granville County Board of Commissioners appointed former emergency services director Doug Logan to the position of interim county manager during its June 20 meeting.

Logan will begin working the week of July 11 in order to overlap with outgoing county manager Michael Felts’ final weeks on the job. Logan will officially take over as county manager on July 29, and remain in this position until a permanent manager is appointed by the board of commissioners.

After Felts announced his resignation on May 2, the board engaged the services of Developmental Associates, Inc. to lead the recruitment process for the next county manager. Recognizing that it would not be possible for this process to conclude before Felts’ last day of employment, the board identified Logan as someone who could shepherd Granville County through this transition.

Logan accepted the position after meeting with the commissioners during a closed session on June 20.

Logan retired from Granville County in January 2020 after a distinguished career in public service. He held the title of Emergency Services Director and Fire Marshal for Granville County, and additionally worked as an emergency medical technician with Granville EMS and was a firefighter with Granville Rural Fire Department.

Before entering emergency services, Logan began his career with the Granville County Public Schools System. Since his retirement in 2020, he has served as an emergency management planner with On Target Preparedness, LLC.

Logan is a Granville County native, a graduate of J.F. Webb High School and Vance-Granville Community College and resides in the Oxford area with his wife, Vickie.

“I’m honored that the board of commissioners placed their trust in me to serve as interim county manager,” Logan said.

“This is my home, and I spent the entirety of my professional life serving the citizens of this county. I can’t wait to get started and help ensure that our residents continue to enjoy the quality of service they have come to expect across all county departments.”

Tony Cozart, chairman of the Granville County Board of Commissioners, added that “Doug has proven throughout his career that he is a steady and accomplished leader. We are confident that he is the right person to guide our staff in the coming months and allow the board the time and flexibility to finish our recruitment work with Developmental Associates as we seek our next permanent county manager. We are thrilled that Doug was willing to accept this challenge and we know that he is prepared to step up and continue to serve his fellow Granville County citizens.”