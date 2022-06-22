ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Milwaukee, WI

South Milwaukee water is safe to drink, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says; boil order is no longer in effect

By Erik S. Hanley, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Drink up, South Milwaukee, the water is safe.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources determined the city’s water was not contaminated following a recent equipment failure at the South Milwaukee Water Utility. In response, the city enacted a boil order, which is no longer in effect.

“Residents of South Milwaukee are now able to consume the city’s tap water, use the water to cook food, and make infant formula, as they normally would,” said a June 21 news release from the city. “All South Milwaukee food establishments and businesses may resume normal operations.”

City Administrator Tami Mazik said it was “damage sustained in (the June 13) storm” that led to a malfunction and failure of a main pump at the city’s water utility.

“The water treatment was not impacted by the storm, the distribution system was,” she said.

Ben Huffman, the superintendent for water and wastewater in South Milwaukee, said the storm caused “a series of outages” affecting mechanical, electrical and communication systems.

“The wind didn’t affect the utility, it was more of an electrical issue,” he said.

For a few hours the night of the storm the water utility was unable to pump. Operation was restored but one pump had “numerous faults,” Huffman said, which eventually resulted in the loss in pressure experienced June 19. South Milwaukee contacted the Oak Creek Water Utility to assist in getting water to residents.

South Milwaukee has three service pumps and Huffman estimated the cost to fix the damage from the storm at about $50,000 through contractors and vendors, though he said it was still being evaluated as of June 20.

Due to the low/no pressure in the water system, city officials issued a boil advisory “out of abundance of caution,” a news release said. The city took samples of its water and conducted bacterial tests which since came back negative, per the DNR.

The boil advisory had a minimum required length of 48 hours, Mayzik said.

To help residents, the city passed out water at city hall on June 20. Century Springs and Walmart worked with the city and volunteers to distribute the free bottled water. Over 800 cars received free water, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.

South Milwaukee’s new Fire Chief John Litchford said all fire hydrants and EMS systems are operational.

“During this whole process we did not lose the ability to respond to any emergency situation,” he said.

The last time South Milwaukee had a similar water supply issue was in February 2010 when a water main line ruptured, Mayzik said.

Anyone with additional questions can contact the South Milwaukee Health Department at 414-768-8055 or visit the city website at www.smwi.org.

Contact Erik S. Hanley at erik.hanley@jrn.com. Like his Facebook page and follow him on Twitter at @ES_Hanley.

Greater Milwaukee Today

Michels: ‘We can’t take it anymore’

HARTFORD — Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said he will prioritize election integrity, crime and educational reform during a Thursday gathering with local supporters and interested citizens. Common Sense Citizens of Washington County hosted Michels, a Republican candidate for governor, at their meeting Thursday night at Mueller’s Linden Inn.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
