East Ramapo budget fails; second-try plans pass in Mount Vernon, Mahopac, Garrison, Hastings

East Ramapo once again failed to pass a budget plan at the polls. Tuesday's vote on a revised spending plan went down by about 2:1. The district now must operate next academic year under a contingency plan that restricts the amount that can be collected by taxpayers and spent by the schools.

East Ramapo's was one of only seven budget plans that failed statewide among 673 school districts that held votes on May 17. Five were in the Hudson Valley.

"By operation of law, the East Ramapo Central School District Board of Education will move to adopt its 2022-23 contingency budget," Superintendent Clarence Ellis said Wednesday. "Our administration has worked thoughtfully to craft a contingency spending plan that preserves as many core academic programs and supports as possible."

Second-round budgets, all revised to lower the tax levy, were passed by voters in Mount Vernon, Hastings-on-Hudson, and Mahopac. Tiny Garrison, a K-8 district that has faced soaring high school tuition costs for sending its students to nearby districts, passed a budget plan that pierces its tax cap, but by less than originally proposed.

Two other districts – West Hempstead on Long Island and Newfield, near Ithaca – also passed their budgets on a second try.

The results from Tuesday's votes remain unofficial.

The tax levy is the amount of money received from taxpayers to fund district expenditures. An individual homeowner’s tax rate may increase or decrease depending on a variety of factors, including a property’s value and the area of the district where it’s located.

Facing a 'fiscal cliff'

East Ramapo in recent years has seen more defeated budgets at the polls than any other district in the state. It has frequently operated under contingency plans that require freezing the tax levy at the previous year's level. Earlier this year, the New York State Comptroller classified the district as the " most fiscally stressed " in the state.

East Ramapo’s revised 2022-23 budget proposal of $258,944,880 carried a 1.63% tax levy hike.

The original spending plan proposed a 3.9% tax levy hike. More than 70% of voters in the district that covers the greater Spring Valley area rejected that plan on May 17.

Turnout was low for both votes: 4,354 voted on May 17 and 3,223 on June 21, according to district records.

In both budget votes, a large number of votes against the spending plan were seen primarily in the wards with a larger Hasidic and Orthodox Jewish presence. The district is represented by a nine-board seat, with each trustee elected to represent a specific ward. The unusual structure was ordered after a successful federal voting rights court challenge by the Spring Valley NAACP and NYCLU.

About three-quarters of the school-age children in the district attend private schools, mostly yeshivas; around 9,300 children attend public schools in East Ramapo, and most are Black or Latino. About 86% of public school children are considered economically disadvantaged, as are a majority of the children whose families use yeshivas.

Even before the May 17 vote, East Ramapo school board members had been warned, including by one of their own trustees , that the budget plan was likely doomed.

The two budget plans were both millions of dollars lower than the district's current budget, but still raised the tax levy. That's because the district had been using temporary COVID funding to plug its financial shortfalls. Last year, federal COVID funds bailed out a deficit that swelled to $36 million and threatened dozens of layoffs.

School elections: Fiery rhetoric against equity initiatives mostly fizzles at polls

East Ramapo: Trustee predicts budget failure as district scraps rental to private camps

East Ramapo: Voting rights settlement money goes to charity to help public school children

Assistant Superintendent of Business Linda Macias and state-appointed fiscal monitor Bruce Singer have explained repeatedly that the budget had to be "right-sized" to fit the district's limited resources as federal COVID aid ends, or East Ramapo faces a "fiscal cliff."

Other districts drop levy, win at polls

Mount Vernon voters passed the district's revised spending plan that kept the tax levy flat. The adopted 2022-2023 budget is the seventh budget in the last nine years that has not called for an increase in the tax levy. The additional spending for next year – $6,461,661, or 2.49 percent – would be drawn out of fund balances.

In Hastings-on-Hudson, the revised 2022-2023 budget plan passed by a 3:1 margin. The revised $55.3 million budget included a 1.92% tax levy increase. In May, Hastings voters rejected a $55.8 million budget plan that would have hiked the tax levy by 3.1%. To achieve the lower budget amount, the district cut from professional development, supplies and equipment, fees for memberships and conferences, as well as the budget for overtime and cleaning supply plans.

Nearly 61% of Mahopac voters supported a revised budget. At $92.2 million, the spending plan increases the tax levy by 2.75%. The original $92.76 million spending plan would have carried a 3.35% tax levy increase.

Nearly 70% of Garrison votes backed a revised plan that would hike the tax levy by 6.6%. Like the plan put forth on May 17, this budget pierces the district's tax cap and therefore needed to be passed by a supermajority, or 60%, of voters. In May, voters split 314-314 on a $12.36 million spending plan that would have hiked the tax levy by 9.18%.

Garrison's reduced budget, at $12.1 million, was achieved by freezing administrative and teacher salaries next year; a part-time music teacher job and field trip funds were also cut.

Garrison voters also approved a proposition that will allow a deal with Haldane School District to temper tuition for Garrison students who go to Haldane High School. Garrison does not have its own high school. The increases for out-of-district tuition would follow the state's tax cap formula.

Nancy Cutler writes about People & Policy. Click here for her latest stories. Follow her on Twitter at @nancyrockland .

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: East Ramapo budget fails; second-try plans pass in Mount Vernon, Mahopac, Garrison, Hastings