ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarburg, WI

A new center aimed at educating people about Jewish values, and eliminating anti-Semitism, will open soon in Cedarburg

By Alex Groth, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yy3C4_0gIUy7Fp00

Since moving to Mequon more than three years ago, Rabbi Moshe Luchins and his wife Sheina have made it their mission to involve and educate the Mequon-area community about Jewish values.

First, they started the Jewish Food Festival in the Milwaukee area in 2019 , and then later opened up a kosher deli in Mequon .

They aren't stopping there. They're now planning to open The Jewish Discovery Center in Cedarburg at the end of the month, with support from the Peltz Center for Jewish Life .

"We were just thinking about a different way of reaching out to the community to teach and share the Jewish values that we have with others," said Luchins.

The center is just off of Washington Avenue in downtown Cedarburg at N58 W6208 Columbia Road and is in the space formerly occupied by The Briar Patch. The center is open for tourists and locals of all religious backgrounds to come and learn more about the Jewish religion.

"Everything came together. It's hard to find a space on that main street. It's such an awesome location," Luchins said. "We keep pushing to do more."

"It's a beautiful location and wonderful people. We want to get rid of the stigma of anti-Semitism. I think the best way to combat that is teaching," he said. "The way of getting rid of darkness is bringing more light."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ud2MJ_0gIUy7Fp00

At the center, visitors will be able to look at Jewish artifact exhibits, historical Jewish displays and the center will also offer crafts for children and classes for adults. They will also be able to purchase Judaica-themed art and holiday needs like menorahs and seder plates. The center will also offer kosher snacks and pastries to purchase. Admission is free.

The Jewish Discovery Center will have a soft opening on June 23 and will open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The center will be closed on Saturday in honor of the Sabbath. The Luchins are planning a grand opening for August.

The Peltz Center for Jewish Life supports the center and plans to work with local businesses and Cedarburg's tourism council to promote the new center. The Peltz Center for Jewish Life is a division of Lubavitch of Wisconsin.

For more information, please visit www.jewishcedarburg.org .

Contact Alex Groth at agroth@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @grothalexandria.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A new center aimed at educating people about Jewish values, and eliminating anti-Semitism, will open soon in Cedarburg

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

Two Wisconsin Cities That Simply Reek, Bad.

North of the border there are two cities and need some Axe Body Spray, a breath mint, and maybe a tree hanging from EVERY mirror. Here is the stinky story of Wisconsin. Plug your nose, and hold your breath...here we go. Remember the Peanuts character, "Pigpen?" He was the stinky...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Michels: ‘We can’t take it anymore’

HARTFORD — Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels said he will prioritize election integrity, crime and educational reform during a Thursday gathering with local supporters and interested citizens. Common Sense Citizens of Washington County hosted Michels, a Republican candidate for governor, at their meeting Thursday night at Mueller’s Linden Inn.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mequon, WI
Society
City
Cedarburg, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Mequon, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
Milwaukee, WI
Society
Cedarburg, WI
Society
City
Milwaukee, WI
spectrumnews1.com

High gas prices may grow popularity of some Wisconsin tourist towns

LAKE GENEVA, Wis.— Summer is king when it comes to tourism in Wisconsin, but high gas prices may have some visitors rethinking their plans. With gas prices hovering at about $5 a gallon throughout much of the state, and even higher in neighboring Illinois, some said they are planning to adjust where they go for the summer.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
CBS 58

Transgender woman murdered on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local family is pleading for help to find their loved one's killer. A 28-year-old transgender woman murdered in the middle of the night. One week later and still no answers. It's a hard pill to swallow for Bernita Gildart. Gildart's daughter, Brazil Johnson, was killed...
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin beef farmers facing processing challenges

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis.— A Northeast Wisconsin beef farmer said 2022 has presented a new kind of challenge to running his family business. Jared Gesier is a fourth generation beef farmer at Riveredge Farms in Chilton. “Growing up on the farm has been great,” Geiser said. “One of my first...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Semitism#Jewish Sabbath#Gannett
wisfarmer.com

Conley family's sustainability goals are two-pronged

NEOSHO – Chris Conley knew he was doing the right thing five years ago when he took his neighbor’s advice and planted cover crops and switched to no-till on his hilly Neosho farm. If he wasn’t 100% convinced the first year, he now knows for sure he did the right thing.
NEOSHO, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Be Bear-Aware: Two Bear Sightings in SW Sheboygan County

Keep an eye on your picnic baskets, and garbage cans, for that matter. Two black bear sightings were recorded in video in far southwest Sheboygan County late last week. One was captured on cell phone video in a farm field in Beechwood, while the second sighting was reported in Parnell.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Black bear struck and killed by truck on I-43 at Hale Interchange

GREENFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A black bear was killed on the interstate early Wednesday morning, June 22. It happened around 1 a.m. near the Hale Interchange and 92nd Street, not far from where deputies confirmed a black bear was spotted Tuesday in Franklin. A resident captured this video of...
FRANKLIN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
WISN

Worker injured at Milwaukee construction site

MILWAUKEE — A worker was injured Thursday afternoon at a construction site near the Milwaukee lakefront. The Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed it was called to the 900 block of East Michigan Street for a person injured. Crews used a basket to lift the construction worker out of the site...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Water Street shooting, 4th person charged, 17 hurt

MILWAUKEE - More than a month after 17 people were shot on Water Street after a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game, a fourth person was charged in connection with the shooting. Hundreds of people were in the area near Water and Juneau on May 13 despite the fact there were already two shootings that night, one just about a block down and the other near the Deer District as the game came to an end.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

49th and Hampton homicide, Milwaukee boy charged as adult

MILWAUKEE - A 15-year-old has been charged as an adult with shooting and killing a 16-year-old at the McDonald's at 49th and Hampton on May 7, 2022. Robert Johnson, who was 14 years old at the time, is now charged with first-degree reckless homicide. The triple shooting left a second teen dead as well.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisfarmer.com

State-of-the-art feed and grain manufacturing slated for Waupun

United Cooperative announced construction of its new multi-million dollar state-of-the-art feed, grain and soybean processing plant in Waupun is slated to begin this year. The multi-structural manufacturing facility will be located on a 67-acre parcel in Waupun's industrial park on the city's southwest side which has access to the rail line and Highways 151, 26 and 49.
WAUPUN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Juneteenth concert shut down, police respond

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Juneteenth concert Sunday night, June 19 ended earlier than expected. "I apologize, but I'm shutting this event down," said an organizer. "Thank you very much." It's unclear why, but FOX6 crews did see a large police presence at Bernice and Clinton Rose Park. We have reached out...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha police: Ricardo Garcia arrested, had been wanted for weeks

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a man who was at the center of investigations in both Kenosha and Cudahy. Ricardo Garica, 34, had been wanted for weeks. Officials say Garcia displayed a gun and robbed a Kenosha neighborhood grocery store on May 24. The...
KENOSHA, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy