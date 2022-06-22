A new center aimed at educating people about Jewish values, and eliminating anti-Semitism, will open soon in Cedarburg

Since moving to Mequon more than three years ago, Rabbi Moshe Luchins and his wife Sheina have made it their mission to involve and educate the Mequon-area community about Jewish values.

First, they started the Jewish Food Festival in the Milwaukee area in 2019 , and then later opened up a kosher deli in Mequon .

They aren't stopping there. They're now planning to open The Jewish Discovery Center in Cedarburg at the end of the month, with support from the Peltz Center for Jewish Life .

"We were just thinking about a different way of reaching out to the community to teach and share the Jewish values that we have with others," said Luchins.

The center is just off of Washington Avenue in downtown Cedarburg at N58 W6208 Columbia Road and is in the space formerly occupied by The Briar Patch. The center is open for tourists and locals of all religious backgrounds to come and learn more about the Jewish religion.

"Everything came together. It's hard to find a space on that main street. It's such an awesome location," Luchins said. "We keep pushing to do more."

"It's a beautiful location and wonderful people. We want to get rid of the stigma of anti-Semitism. I think the best way to combat that is teaching," he said. "The way of getting rid of darkness is bringing more light."

At the center, visitors will be able to look at Jewish artifact exhibits, historical Jewish displays and the center will also offer crafts for children and classes for adults. They will also be able to purchase Judaica-themed art and holiday needs like menorahs and seder plates. The center will also offer kosher snacks and pastries to purchase. Admission is free.

The Jewish Discovery Center will have a soft opening on June 23 and will open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The center will be closed on Saturday in honor of the Sabbath. The Luchins are planning a grand opening for August.

The Peltz Center for Jewish Life supports the center and plans to work with local businesses and Cedarburg's tourism council to promote the new center. The Peltz Center for Jewish Life is a division of Lubavitch of Wisconsin.

For more information, please visit www.jewishcedarburg.org .

Contact Alex Groth at agroth@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @grothalexandria.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A new center aimed at educating people about Jewish values, and eliminating anti-Semitism, will open soon in Cedarburg