German cyclist enjoys his 'crazy' run in brutal conditions at the Tour of America's Dairyland

By Dave Kallmann, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
WEST ALLIS – Anyone want to turn up the heat?

It’d be fine with German cyclist Florenz Knauer.

“I do like the heat,” Knauer said Tuesday night after winning the Cheese Wheel Classic, a 75-minute race that started with the temperature still in the high 90s.

“I’m doing better in the heat than in the cold. So … I tell myself I’m good in the heat. I play that mind game with myself maybe.”

The 33-year-old Knauer is on fire, too, so to speak. He had won each of the first six men’s pro races to start the 11-day series.

“You can’t expect winning every race,” Knauer said. “That’s just crazy. I think I should play lotto.”

The Tour of America’s Dairyland runs through Sunday with the final four events all in the Milwaukee area: Thursday on Brady Street, Friday in Shorewood, Saturday along Downer Avenue and Sunday in Wauwatosa. At each venue, competition starts in the late morning with the men’s pro race at 7 or 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee high temperatures are forecast to stay in the 80s through Saturday before dropping into the 70s Sunday.

For Knauer to keep his streak alive is farfetched, but he insists he’s still feeling good despite the exertion and conditions.

“I feel like if you win every day, you swim on a high wave, and we hope to surf the wave as long as possible,” he said.

“We go out and do our best every day and we’ll see.”

