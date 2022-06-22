Clark Bridge lane closures planned

ALTON - Aldermen meeting as a Committee of the Whole on Tuesday approved to move forward with Phase 1 of the Riverview Drive reconstruction. GeoStabilization International, based in Commerce City, Colorado will work on constructing a retaining wall. The company specializes in emergency landslide repairs, rockfall mitigation, and grouting using design/build and design/build/warranty contracting. The estimated cost of Phase 1 is $3,498,440 with a five year warranty. According to Justin Kleinschmidt of Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab, Inc., the city must provided 25% of that cost, which will come from Rebuild Illinois funds.

