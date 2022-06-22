ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Clark Bridge lane closures planned

ALTON — The Illinois Department of Transportation is planning lane closures on the U.S. 67 Clark Bridge over the Mississippi River from June 23 through June 30. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the direction indicated during the...

Alton approves Riverview Drive work

ALTON - Aldermen on Wednesday night approved Phase 1 of the Riverview Drive reconstruction in Alton. GeoStabilization International, based in Commerce City, Colorado will work on constructing a retaining wall at the site. The company specializes in emergency landslide repairs, rockfall mitigation and grouting using design/build and design/build/warranty contracting. The estimated cost of Phase 1 is $3,498,440 with a five-year warranty. According to Justin Kleinschmidt of Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab, Inc., the city will provide 25% of that cost, which will come from Rebuild Illinois funds.
Phase 1 for Riverview Drive repair approved

ALTON - Aldermen meeting as a Committee of the Whole on Tuesday approved to move forward with Phase 1 of the Riverview Drive reconstruction. GeoStabilization International, based in Commerce City, Colorado will work on constructing a retaining wall. The company specializes in emergency landslide repairs, rockfall mitigation, and grouting using design/build and design/build/warranty contracting. The estimated cost of Phase 1 is $3,498,440 with a five year warranty. According to Justin Kleinschmidt of Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab, Inc., the city must provided 25% of that cost, which will come from Rebuild Illinois funds.
Highway stretch will memorialize late fire chief

SOUTH ROXANA — A portion of Illinois 111 will be designated as “The Chief Todd Werner Memorial Highway” on Saturday, July 2. Werner, who died July 1, 2021, at the age of 48, worked in the fire service for 30 years. He joined the South Roxana Fire Department in 1996 and became its fire chief in 2013.
Fire Chief returns to duty in Wood River

Two weeks ago, the Wood River city council authorized Mayor Tom Stalcup to enter into an employee agreement with Fire Chief Wade Stahlhut to return to his duties with the fire department. Stahlhut was serving as interim city manager but was removed by the council in favor of Public Services Director Steve Palen.
Dirt moving at Wood River Rec Center site

With little fanfare, construction crews started moving dirt at the site of the new recreation center in Wood River Monday morning. Even Parks and Rec Director Jason Woody was caught unaware. Your browser does not support the audio element. Woody tells The Big Z the initial work is on the...
Car crash leaves two lanes closed southbound on I-270

ST. LOUIS – A crash resulting in an overturned car early Thursday morning has two lanes closed southbound on I-270 north of Dougherty Ferry. The crash took place around 4 a.m. To avoid the crash, drivers can use Lindbergh as a southbound alternate route. FOX 2 will update this...
Hoyleton Woman Killed in Car Crash Near Irvington

The storms that rolled through the area may have been to blame for the death of a Hoyleton woman in a car accident last Friday. Carrie Shopinski, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident Friday at 10:07 a.m. by Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger. The report indicates that weather may have been a factor in the accident.
1 killed in Bridgeton crash

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Bridgeton. The three-vehicle crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. Thursday at Lindbergh Blvd. and St. Charles Rock Road. The Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 that one person was killed in the crash. No...
Fireworks ready to light up the Riverbend

ALTON - As the 4th of July approaches, many area communities are preparing firework displays. The tiny village of Fieldon offers one of the season's first aerial displays, with fireworks set at dusk on Saturday. Staunton's fireworks follow on Sunday night. Fireworks fans also have three opportunities to see shows at Gordon Moore Park following Alton River Dragon games on Saturday, July 4 and July 16.
West Nile reported in Macoupin County

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has reported positive batches of West Nile Virus in Macoupin County and six others in Illinois. No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Illinois this year; last year there were 64 human cases.
Godfrey splash pad work advances

GODFREY — Workers on Thursday were pouring the concrete pad for the much anticipated Godfrey Splash Pad in Glazebrook Park. The opening of the pad has been delayed twice. Originally scheduled to open at the end of May, weather forced a delay in the project and the pad was scheduled to open on the 4th of July.
Downtown Airport project may support 450-plus jobs

CAHOKIA  - The St. Louis Downtown Airport is experiencing a trend continuing into this year with flight operations escalating and a new project to bring hundreds of high-tech jobs.  This project will support more than 450 high-tech aerospace manufacturing jobs by improving production safety, reliability and efficiency, improving airport businesses and increasing global competitiveness for Southwest Illinois, as well as the entire state. The project has been in the works for several years and construction is expected to begin later this year.
