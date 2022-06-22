ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

These TikToks On How Southern Moms Act On Facebook Are Going Viral For Being Eerily Accurate

By Maeve Browne
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xEbYt_0gIUxbUT00

These TikToks about how Southern moms act on Facebook are going viral for being eerily accurate.

The videos created by a 21-year-old influencer feature her blinking slowly into the camera with a glazed-over look and speaking cliches in a high-pitched Southern drawl.

Behind the comedic series is Lauren Cantrell, a part-time photo and video model that lives in Nashville, TN.

She told Narcity that inspiration for the content is drawn from her hometown in "the middle of nowhere in Alabama where most Facebook moms are located," as well as her own family.

"Facebook moms are something my older brother and I have been laughing about and mocking for years, especially since my mom most definitely was a Facebook mom back in the day haha. Not only was my mom the main source of inspiration for these posts, but generally every mom in the South has probably posted something similar on their profiles," she wrote.

In a clip with nearly 10 million views captioned “Change in latitude change in attitude 🏖🐚🤗”, she mimics posts made by Facebook moms at the beach, saying with a wink, "as long as Mama has her 'special juice' and her toes in the sand, everyone is happy."

“Change in latitude change in attitude 🏖🐚🤗”

Another video provides an update on the family dog named "Saydeigh girl," revealing her Type 2 diabetes diagnosis.

She goes on to explain the nuances of their family dynamic saying "while her and my husband didn't get along at first, he'd never tell you but they are the fastest of friends.

Reply to @spurrier.rebecca ❤️💛❤️ saydeigh❤️💛❤️

Though the dialogue may seem niche, the comments in her videos are flooded with fans relating to the impressions and requesting scenarios.

"I didn’t realize so many people would relate to something I thought was so niche to my upbringing, but I was very very wrong about that!" Cantrell concluded.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Alabama State
City
Nashville, TN
TMZ.com

Gym Owner Caught On Video Making Racist Comment, 'This is Not a Mexican Hangout'

A gym owner was caught on video saying racist remarks about a vendor in his business, but he claims the whole thing was taken out of context. Akop “Jack” Torosian, owner of No Limit Super Gym in Los Angeles and Miami, had a grand re-opening over the weekend at his Hollywood location after some remodeling ... things started to get heated when he allegedly found out someone was selling juice in the gym without his permission.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cliches#Haha#Influencer#Smart Phone#Tiktoks#Southern#Tn
TMZ.com

Rap Dad Duties -- Happy Father's Day!

Father's Day 2022 is here and so is a blowout of adorable pics of rappers with their kids!. Even with a ton of money at their disposal for diamonds and diapers — being a rap dad can be tough!. You're always on the road, in the studio or on...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
dailyphew.com

This Cat With A Human-Like Face Is Now The New Internet Sensation!

You might remember the post we did on funny cat paintings from Medieval times, where felines not only look flat and creepy but also sport some uncanny human-like features. This Maine coon cat looks like it has stepped straight out of one of these paintings. Valkyrie, a very adorable and...
PETS
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy