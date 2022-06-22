ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Rock the Native Vote helps register Muscogee citizens for elections

By Morgan Taylor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKMULGEE, Oklahoma – The MCN Election Board partnered with Rock the Native Vote to promote voter registration and educate the Muscogee people on the importance of voting on June 2, the anniversary of the Indian Citizenship Act. Guest Speakers included Principal Chief David Hill, Second Chief Del Beaver,...

