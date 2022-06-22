Celebrate America at The Pavilion's Star-Spangled Salute July 3

Bathroom(s): 2.0 Total Area: 2430 Sq. Ft. Gorgeous one-story home located in the heart of The Woodlands has upgrades galore including wainscoting, crown molding, plantation shutters, no carpet, newer AC, fencing & many elegant finishes! Spacious, open floor plan with so much natural light & gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Island kitchen features electric cooktop, stainless-steel appliances, abundant cabinetry, & granite countertops that opens to the breakfast nook and desk area. The oversized living room offers an inviting welcome with gas log fireplace & custom built-ins with access to the courtyard that is great for entertaining family & friends. Homeowners’ retreat has dual sinks, vanity area, large frameless walk-in shower with bench & sizable closet. Extra guest bedroom is split from the master to provide maximum privacy. Home office can easily convert to a 3rd bedroom with a large closet behind. Oversized backyard with pergola, huge deck, mature trees & lush landscape. Don’t miss this gem of a home!
