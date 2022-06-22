ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Celebrate America at The Pavilion's Star-Spangled Salute July 3

By Ashley Gravois
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX -- Kick off America’s birthday celebration with a host of patriotic favorites under the stars! Join us for Star-Spangled Salute as the Houston Symphony takes the Main Stage, Sunday, July 3 at 8 p.m. Presented by The Howard Hughes Corporation, this free Independence Eve spectacular has been a...

Woodlands Online& LLC

Family-Friendly Summer Activities in The Woodlands, Texas

Temperatures are rising! It’s time to get the kids out of the house for some summer fun. The Kangaroo Forest has compiled a list of summer activities in The Woodlands, Texas:. Movie Night on the Lawn. Enjoy this warm weather with a movie night on the lawn! The Woodlands...
Woodlands Online& LLC

Water, Shade, Food, and Music: Ingredients for New Danville Fun

WILLIS, TX -- With the current heat wave, it was hard to tell what the favorite part of Water Play Day at New Danville was, the water or the shade. Either way, it was a fun day for the nonprofit’s clients and staff. A tiring day of fun and a hearty lunch made for many happy faces and great memories.
WILLIS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Rise Soufflé Coming to The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) is bringing a taste of France to Creekside Park Village Center in The Woodlands® with the opening of Rise Soufflé, an intimate soufflé bistro and wine bar that is coming soon to Creekside Park® West.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

YMCA Houston Offers Complimentary Teen Summer Memberships at Select Locations

HOUSTON, TX -- The YMCA of Greater Houston encourages teens across Houston to stay active and connected within the community with a complimentary summer membership at select locations. Through this seasonal initiative, teens will be able to spend time with friends, participate in fun activities, focus on health and wellness and explore new interests through a range of enriching programs. Last summer, the YMCA offered teens a similar complimentary membership to combat isolation and promote connectivity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The YMCA of Greater Houston is excited to welcome back more teens this summer. The complimentary membership is valid now through August 31 for teens ages 14 – 17.
HOUSTON, TX
169 Maple Branch Street

169 Maple Branch Street

Bathroom(s): 2.0 Total Area: 1812 Sq. Ft. This charming one-story home is situated on an oversized lot in sought-after Grogan’s Mill minutes from fine shopping, dining and major throughfares. Large cozy living room has a brick floor to ceiling gas-log fireplace, wood beam and natural light galore! Wide open floor plan with seamless movement from the dining room for a beautiful accent wall and the living room and kitchen. The gorgeous kitchen offers granite countertops, breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. Oversized primary bedroom has enough room for a sitting area, nice size closet and dual sinks and barn door into the walk-in shower. Two sizable secondary bedrooms down the hall are a full bathroom. Amazing backyard with a covered patio with cable connections, ceiling fan, firepit area, and extended concert slab that is great for relaxing and entertaining guest! Nearby walking trails and golf course. This one won’t last long!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

National Champion Calls Rowing Club of the Woodlands Home

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The culmination of hard work for twelve local youths ended on a national stage with one teammate earning the top spot, a gold medal in the Men's Youth Single Scull (1x). The USRowing Youth National Championship hosted its annual regatta at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida from June 9-12, 2022. Over 2000 athletes from 200 clubs across the country raced in this year’s event. Time trials on Thursday determined whether athletes would go on to race head-to-head in the semi-finals in an A/B final race or advance to a C/D final. Medals were awarded to the A finals finishers after Sunday’s races.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
152 S Copperknoll Circle

152 S Copperknoll Circle

Bathroom(s): 2.0 Total Area: 2430 Sq. Ft. Gorgeous one-story home located in the heart of The Woodlands has upgrades galore including wainscoting, crown molding, plantation shutters, no carpet, newer AC, fencing & many elegant finishes! Spacious, open floor plan with so much natural light & gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Island kitchen features electric cooktop, stainless-steel appliances, abundant cabinetry, & granite countertops that opens to the breakfast nook and desk area. The oversized living room offers an inviting welcome with gas log fireplace & custom built-ins with access to the courtyard that is great for entertaining family & friends. Homeowners’ retreat has dual sinks, vanity area, large frameless walk-in shower with bench & sizable closet. Extra guest bedroom is split from the master to provide maximum privacy. Home office can easily convert to a 3rd bedroom with a large closet behind. Oversized backyard with pergola, huge deck, mature trees & lush landscape. Don’t miss this gem of a home!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
3 Burgandy Oaks Courts

3 Burgandy Oaks Courts

Bathroom(s): 5.5 Total Area: 5073 Sq. Ft. Custom Darling home on giant corner lot in sought after Creekside neighborhood! Hard to find marvelous floor plan on cul-de-sac w/ 3-car garage, numerous upgrades & custom elements throughout. Spectacular courtyard entry featuring a fireplace, entertaining area & covered outdoor living offers complete privacy! Wood floors throughout, a stunning white kitchen w/professional appliances, open plan with abundant natural light to dining & family room with double sided fireplace, vaulted wood-beam ceilings, & walls of french doors to enjoy the spectacular private backyard & indoor/outdoor living. First floor also includes primary retreat w/long entry hall offering privacy, 2 bedrooms w/en-suite baths, a private study, plus media room, utility & powder bath. Game room w/ powder bath up plus 2 bedrooms w/ en-suite baths. Large private yard w/room for a pool features pristine landscaping, ample green space & outdoor living all located minutes from shopping, dining & sought after schools! Hurry!
TOMBALL, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Memorial Hermann and Houston Rockets Announce Memorial Hermann | Rockets Orthopedics

HOUSTON, TX -- After nearly two decades of working together, Memorial Hermann Health System and the Houston Rockets are excited to announce a unique, first-of-its-kind collaboration and branding partnership. Effective July 1, 2022, Memorial Hermann’s entire orthopedics and sports medicine service line will be rebranded as Memorial Hermann | Rockets Orthopedics. In addition, Memorial Hermann’s sports medicine institute clinics will be named Memorial Hermann | Rockets Sports Medicine Institute, and Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital will be named Memorial Hermann | Rockets Orthopedic Hospital. With the trust and support of the Houston Rockets, Memorial Hermann is proud to be the first health system in the country to be able to co-brand its orthopedic programs with a national sports team partner.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Excelerate Energy Announces New Funding for YMCA Outreach Programs

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- xcelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) (“Excelerate”), announced a donation of $30,000 to The Woodlands Family YMCA (“YMCA'), which the company has supported since 2007. This year’s donation includes new support for the YMCA’s Mobile Makerspace, a traveling technology laboratory designed to bring the ideas of...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Howard Hughes Announces 2022 Scholarship Recipients

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE:HHC) has recently awarded 21 college scholarships to local high school graduates from Bridgeland High School, Conroe High School, Magnolia High School, Oak Ridge High School, Tomball High School, Waller High School, Willis High School, The Woodlands College Park High School, and The Woodlands High School. Howard Hughes is also funding six additional college scholarships through an endowment at Lone Star College System, continuing a decades-long tradition of educational sponsorship and furthering its commitment to helping community students pursue a college education.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Crime Stoppers of Houston Fugitive Friday - 6/24/22

HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
19 Hunnelwell Way

19 Hunnelwell Way

Bathroom(s): 6.0 Total Area: 6333 Sq. Ft. NICKLAUS CARLTON WOODS **POOL/SPA **5 BEDROOMS (1 Down- 4 up) ***6 FULL BATHS **MEDIA ROOM ***GAME ROOM ***ELEVATOR***NEW FRESH PAINT***NEW FRESH CARPET ***Meyer Leigh custom builder provides a wonderful floor plan for living and entertaining. Living room and formal dining. Study with built ins and French doors, kitchen showcases granite island, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, breakfast room, family room with gas log fireplace. Elevator, wine cellar, central vacuum system. Upstairs large game room with built ins, media room and secondary bedrooms.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

St. Luke’s Health - The Woodlands Hospital is nationally recognized for its commitment to providing high-quality stroke care

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- St. Luke’s Health - The Woodlands Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Missing Person/Adult - John Clark - Tomball, TX

TOMBALL, TX -- Last seen on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Tomball, TX, near Wal-Mart(27650 Tomball Pkwy) wearing a red t-shirt, black jeans, and black Crosc. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON THE ABOVE MISSING PERSON PLEASE CONTACT: TOMBALL POLICE DEPARTMENT DETECTIVE A. DEFILLIPPIS AT 281-290-1386.
Woodlands Online& LLC

Lone Star College, Mabalacat City College partner to promote international education

HOUSTON, TX -- Lone Star College and Mabalacat City College (MCC) are collaborating to develop learning opportunities for faculty to share best practices and enhance teaching techniques for various academic programs including English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) students. “We want our students to become more familiar with the...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Record High Temperatures through the Weekend with Rain Chances Early Next Week

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- No significant wildfires reported this week as Fireworks Sales Season gets underway. June 24th marks the traditional start to the July 4th fireworks season, and while there have been a few small wildfires this week in Montgomery County, much of Southeast Texas remains classified as abnormally dry. Montgomery County Fire Officials continue to monitor drought conditions and wildfire risk on a daily basis. Our average Keetch Byram Drought Index (KBDI) reached 600 as of today, a level that indicates the area would need 6” of rainfall to be fully saturated. KBDI is measured on a scale of 1(fully saturated) to 800 (completely dry).
ENVIRONMENT

