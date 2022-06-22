Celebrate America at The Pavilion's Star-Spangled Salute July 3

Bathroom(s): 2.0 Total Area: 1812 Sq. Ft. This charming one-story home is situated on an oversized lot in sought-after Grogan’s Mill minutes from fine shopping, dining and major throughfares. Large cozy living room has a brick floor to ceiling gas-log fireplace, wood beam and natural light galore! Wide open floor plan with seamless movement from the dining room for a beautiful accent wall and the living room and kitchen. The gorgeous kitchen offers granite countertops, breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. Oversized primary bedroom has enough room for a sitting area, nice size closet and dual sinks and barn door into the walk-in shower. Two sizable secondary bedrooms down the hall are a full bathroom. Amazing backyard with a covered patio with cable connections, ceiling fan, firepit area, and extended concert slab that is great for relaxing and entertaining guest! Nearby walking trails and golf course. This one won’t last long!

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO