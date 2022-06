They threw everything they had at it, and by early Thursday afternoon, the tide appeared to be turning against the Thunder Fire. On Wednesday, that was not a sure bet. The wildfire on the east side of Interstate 5 near the Grapevine was likely started by cloud-to-ground lightning early Wednesday morning, said the Kern County Fire department, and by 8:30 p.m. that night, the fire had grown from 700 acres in the early afternoon to more than 1,800 acres, with just 10 percent containment.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO