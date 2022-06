Have some hot takes you'd rather not blast out to the entire internet? With a Twitter Circle, you can restrict certain posts to a group of trusted followers. With Circles, Twitter takes a page from Instagram's Close Friends feature (not to mention Google+) to allow you to tweet to a select group of followers. As Twitter describes it: "Some Tweets are for everyone & others are just for people you’ve picked." Here's how to circle up on Twitter.

