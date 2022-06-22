Lily Jones is 2022 Miss Daviess County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Trinity Springs in Martin County is so small you might drive through it and not even know it, but that was not always the case. “At one time, there were multiple hotels and the site of one of them is also called the Mustering Elm Park” said Martin County Historian […]
DAVIESS-MARTIN CO. – Kathy Fears, Executive Director for the Daviess-Martin County Farm Service Agency (FSA), is reminding farmers and ranchers they have until August 1, 2022, to nominate candidates to serve on the Daviess-Martin County Farm Service Agency Committee. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) accepts nominations each year...
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Highway announced its paving schedule for June 27-June 30. The following roads will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until approximately 5 p.m. each day. The following roads will be closed. Monday: George Johnson Road. Tuesday – Thursday: South Leatherwood Road.
Thursday June 16th saw the annual luncheon hosted by the Spencer County Regional Chamber of Commerce commence without a hitch!. Featuring a visit from Governor Eric Holcomb, a catered lunch, and performance of the Makin’ a Home on Pigeon Creek Musical, awards were presented to deserving individuals and businesses for their contributions to the community.
JACKSON/WASHINGTON CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Force Construction Company plans to close the State Road 39 bridge over Pond Creek on or after Tuesday, July 5, to complete a superstructure replacement project in Jackson County. The bridge is located between S.R. 256 and S.R. 250 and will...
Here are the contestants for the 2022 Dubois County 4-H Fair Miss and Teen Miss pageants. The pageant will be held this Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 3:00 in the JHS auditorium. The Dubois County 4-H Fair takes place July 18-22, 2022. For more information, click here. Photos courtesy of...
DAVIESS CO. – The Daviess County Highway Department will close County Road 700 South between County Roads 1000 East and 1125 East Monday through Thursday, June 27th to June 30th. The road will be closed from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.. Local traffic will be allowed with limited access.
MONROE COUNTY – The Monroe County Emergency Management Office will be conducting a test of the Monroe County Outdoor Warning Sirens on Friday, June 24th, 2022 at noon to ensure the quality of the sirens. This test will be in addition to the regular scheduled testing of the system...
BEDFORD – All Bedford City Offices will be closed Monday, July 4th, 2022 in observance of Independence Day. TASC BUSES will Not be running. All Monday trash routes will be picked up Saturday, July 2nd. Compost routes will be picked up on Tuesday, July 5th.
Judith “Judy” Gootee, 78, of Bedford, passed away June 19, 2022, at Ascension St.Vincent Hospital in Evansville. Born April 12, 1944, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Marshall Abel and Mary (Fish) Abel. She married Carl R. Gootee on June 8, 1968, who preceded her in death on April 28, 2022.
SPRINGVILLE – Springville Community Academy (SCA), a new public charter school located in Springville, announced Thursday that it has switched to the University of Southern Indiana (USI) as its charter authorizer partner. The charter from USI will be seven years in length and allows an expansion of the grades...
BEDFORD – Starting Monday, July 25th at the Wilson Park Shelter House, there will be Square Dancing lessons for community members to enjoy from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. to provide the community with another way to improve their daily lives. The cost for the six lessons is $36...
The money is a part of the $500 million dollars of federal Covid-19 relief money sent to Indiana and put aside by Indiana Gov. Holcomb. The Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) funds were placed up for bid by Regional Development Authorities in Indiana to help build Indiana’s economy and improve the quality of life for all Hoosier.
WABASH CO., Ill. and GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One man is in jail, now facing charges in two states, after an overnight chase. Officials with the Wabash County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office say they tried to pull over a car around 11:30 p.m. Thursday for several traffic violations. They...
LOOGOOTEE– The opportunity to meet Dr. Casey Mull, the Assistant Director of Extension is coming to Martin County on Tuesday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m. and you are invited to attend. Purdue Extension-Martin County encourages and welcomes all those who wish to attend to listen and ask questions as...
Cathy Batman Clouse, 69, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at IU Health Bedford Hospital. Born April 10, 1953, she was the daughter of Charles Batman and Virginia Fountain. She first married David Clouse on August 17, 1975, and he preceded her in death on April 20, 2010. She then married Jack Jenks on May 2, 2020, and he survives.
LYNNVILLE, Ind. — A fugitive is dead after a multi-day manhunt ends in a shootout with police in Warrick County, Indiana. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office started pursuing the suspect in a vehicle on Tuesday, June 21. The subject had active warrants for his arrests. During the pursuit, Indiana State Police say the suspect fired […]
BLOOMINGTON – Hardwood plants dominate Indiana’s natural ecosystems, however, in recent decades these species and other native species have been under threat from invasive plants and deer overpopulation. This combination of pressure has led to multiple problems within Indiana’s wild spaces, including decreases in native biodiversity, aesthetics, carbon...
SPRINGVILLE – The Springville Community Academy and Rural Foundation Board of Trustees will meet in both an executive and regular session on Thursday, June 23. The executive session will be closed to the public and will begin at 6 p.m. The regular session which is open to the public will be at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the Springville Community Academy at 126 Brick Street in Springville.
