ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loogootee, IN

Loogootee Summerfest kicks off Thursday

wbiw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOOGOOTEE – Loogootee Summerfest kicks off Thursday at 5 p.m. in Loogootee on the downtown square. The event will feature...

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

Related
wamwamfm.com

Loogootee Summerfest Begins Tomorrow

The Loogootee Summerfest kicks off tomorrow in Loogootee in the downtown square. The event will feature carnival rides, food, kids’ activities, games, live music, and more. Loogootee Mayor Noel Harty says events begin at 5:00 pm tomorrow…. Live music is a big part of the festival. Hotel California –...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
KISS 106

Indiana Street Festival to Host Best Mustache Contest June 25th

Please don't hate me, but I "mustache" you a question. It's not the question I'm asking forgiveness for, it's that I couldn't stop myself from making that ridiculous pun. Believe me, I tried to find another way to phrase it, but my mind simply refused. I hope you understand. Anyway, the question is, do you think you have the dirt squirrel, soup strainer, or snot mop in the Tri-State? Your chance to put your fancy follicles to the test is happening this weekend.
CELESTINE, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford City offices will be closed on Monday, July 4

BEDFORD – All Bedford City Offices will be closed Monday, July 4th, 2022 in observance of Independence Day. TASC BUSES will Not be running. All Monday trash routes will be picked up Saturday, July 2nd. Compost routes will be picked up on Tuesday, July 5th.
BEDFORD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
State
California State
City
Loogootee, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bubbling mineral springs in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Trinity Springs in Martin County is so small you might drive through it and not even know it, but that was not always the case. “At one time, there were multiple hotels and the site of one of them is also called the Mustering Elm Park” said Martin County Historian […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Numerous Bloomington infrastructure improvement projects are underway

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Rides#Fireworks Show#Live Music#Wine#Localevent#Local Life#Loogootee Summerfest#Valley Wine Spirit
wbiw.com

Flag raising ceremony and breakfast Monday, July 4 for veterans

BEDFORD – A flag-raising ceremony and breakfast will be held on Monday, July 4 at 8:30 a.m. at Golden Corral in Bedford. Breakfast will be served free of charge to veterans. Family members are invited to join but will have to pay for their own meals. “I want to...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Educating residents on invasive species

BLOOMINGTON – Hardwood plants dominate Indiana’s natural ecosystems, however, in recent decades these species and other native species have been under threat from invasive plants and deer overpopulation. This combination of pressure has led to multiple problems within Indiana’s wild spaces, including decreases in native biodiversity, aesthetics, carbon...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
terrehautenews.net

Terre Haute Convention Center Hotel parking garage takes lion share of Covid money.

The money is a part of the $500 million dollars of federal Covid-19 relief money sent to Indiana and put aside by Indiana Gov. Holcomb. The Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) funds were placed up for bid by Regional Development Authorities in Indiana to help build Indiana’s economy and improve the quality of life for all Hoosier.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
newsnowdc.com

Nathan P. Knies, 45, Evansville

Nathan P. Knies, 45, of Evansville, died Monday, June 20, at his home. He was born in Jasper March 30, 1977, to Patrick and Betty (Fleck) Knies. Nathan was a 1995 graduate of Jasper High School and a graduate of the University of Southern Indiana. He was an IT specialist for George Koch and Sons in Evansville. He was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Evansville and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed spending time with his daughters and watching and attending their sporting events. He loved music, playing video games, especially with his daughters, and going Jeeping.
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

New code greatly expands Jasper’s animal control ordinance

The City of Jasper is considering adopting a more comprehensive animal control ordinance that adds more regulation for animals (mainly dogs) involved in dangerous or vicious behavior. At Wednesday’s regular council meeting, City Attorney Renee Kabrick presented the draft ordinance to the common council. The city began to consider...
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Loogootee officials remove Pride Month display

LOOGOOTEE – Some residents in Loogootee made a display for pride month on city property and it was removed on Friday. The Loogootee Beautification Board was to make the decision on the display, but Mayor Noel Harty says the board of volunteers did not feel comfortable making the decision, so the city council decided to remove them.
LOOGOOTEE, IN
newsnowdc.com

Basilla Jean Rogers, 92, Bloomington

Basilla Jean Rogers, 92, of Bloomington, died Thursday, June 16, at Bell Trace Senior Living Center in Bloomington. She was born in Jasper to Oscar and Mary (Beck) Schuetter. Basilla attended Jasper High School. She moved to Indianapolis to work for Lake Central Airlines. In Indianapolis she met and married Kenneth Rogers, originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan. She and Kenneth adopted their only child, Randy Joseph, in 1967. She later worked in the school cafeteria and for several years and for Mayflower Moving Company in the bookkeeping department. She and Ken enjoyed travel, camping, especially in Michigan with Ken’s family, and supporting many of Randy’s activities, including baseball, and Indiana University sports. Upon her retirement in 1998 she moved to Bloomington where she became an active member of St. Charles Catholic Church and volunteered at Opportunity House and other local charities. She was active in the activities of her two grandchildren and kept close ties to extended Jasper and Michigan families. She moved to the Bell Trace Senior Living Center and became active in various events and activities and enjoyed a number of close friends there.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Vigo County food inspections for June 13 to June 17

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for June 13 to June 17. Anthony Square Congregate Living, 400 College Ave. – (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found several items in cooler that exceed the 7 day hold time. Packaged ground beef, chicken and sausage defrosting in cooler together in same pan. Bottom of pan contained juices from ground beef.
VIGO COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy