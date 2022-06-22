Loogootee Summerfest kicks off Thursday

Basilla Jean Rogers, 92, of Bloomington, died Thursday, June 16, at Bell Trace Senior Living Center in Bloomington. She was born in Jasper to Oscar and Mary (Beck) Schuetter. Basilla attended Jasper High School. She moved to Indianapolis to work for Lake Central Airlines. In Indianapolis she met and married Kenneth Rogers, originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan. She and Kenneth adopted their only child, Randy Joseph, in 1967. She later worked in the school cafeteria and for several years and for Mayflower Moving Company in the bookkeeping department. She and Ken enjoyed travel, camping, especially in Michigan with Ken’s family, and supporting many of Randy’s activities, including baseball, and Indiana University sports. Upon her retirement in 1998 she moved to Bloomington where she became an active member of St. Charles Catholic Church and volunteered at Opportunity House and other local charities. She was active in the activities of her two grandchildren and kept close ties to extended Jasper and Michigan families. She moved to the Bell Trace Senior Living Center and became active in various events and activities and enjoyed a number of close friends there.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO