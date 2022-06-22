Elevate your Pride at Topside

(WBFF) — A new state law now in effect bans the sale, receipt, and transfer of untraceable so-called ghost guns. The make-it-yourself weapons have increasingly been on the radar of law enforcement including Baltimore city police who say they've seen a massive increase in the number of these firearms confiscated and being used in crimes. Jon Fried director of program operations of the forensic pattern analysis program at Loyola University Maryland breaks down the basics of Ghost Guns.
Comments / 0