Baltimore, MD

Elevate your Pride at Topside

By Demi Gough
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore is celebrating Pride all week, creating safe spaces...

foxbaltimore.com

foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Moments | Baltimore's oldest documented snowball stand

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As temperatures soar this summer, people are flocking to one spot to cool down and get a taste of history. This stand sits at the corner of Walther Ave & Southern Ave in northeast Baltimore and holds sweet treats. FOX45 Journalist Mikenzie Frost and photojournalist Nathan...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Volunteers gather to beautify Thurgood Marshall's childhood school

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One week before he would have turned 114-years-old, community volunteers gathered on the grounds of Thurgood Marshall's childhood elementary school for a weekly cleaning and greening project. The first African American member of the U.S. Supreme Court attended P.S. 103 in Baltimore and community members celebrated...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott celebrates Pride in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Mayor Brandon Scott celebrated pride by joining the parade in Baltimore. The mayor can be seen walking alongside other parade-goers in the afternoon sun. Scott can be seen wearing a shirt that says " We Are One, Baltimore."
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

My Healthy Maryland is looking for volunteers

(WBFF) — A new study is being launched in Maryland to help understand how genes and lifestyle can affect your health and they're looking for volunteers! Dr. Toni Pollin is an associate professor of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. She's the co-leader of this study and weighs in on how their findings could help shape the treatments that we receive.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

June on track to be the deadliest month in Baltimore this year

BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — January in Baltimore City there was hope for a fresh start to a new year, but that hope quickly diminished as the month became one of the deadliest in decades. There were 36 homicides. Now, 25 days into June and the city has seen at least...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fiscal oversights in 2 Baltimore City Departments

(WBFF) — Two recent audits of Baltimore's Department of Public Works and Department of Finance found fiscal oversight issues with both agencies including that half of DPW's timesheets were missing and finance had unidentified receipts. The two departments combined have almost a $1 billion dollar budget. Adam Andrzejewski , CEO of Open the Books, discusses the findings.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Home takeovers become more frequent costing owners thousands

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Owners of a Northwest Baltimore home had just completed renovations and was preparing to put the home on the market, however, plans changed almost overnight. "We noticed someone living in the house," said Jack Resnick of Platinum Realty. Owners say the lockbox on the front door...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Raising the alarm on Ghost Guns

(WBFF) — A new state law now in effect bans the sale, receipt, and transfer of untraceable so-called ghost guns. The make-it-yourself weapons have increasingly been on the radar of law enforcement including Baltimore city police who say they've seen a massive increase in the number of these firearms confiscated and being used in crimes. Jon Fried director of program operations of the forensic pattern analysis program at Loyola University Maryland breaks down the basics of Ghost Guns.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fueling violent crime, Baltimore mayor says lack of conflict resolution skills

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — One of Baltimore's latest homicide victims is 18-years-old. Police say his name is Jeremiah Williamson whose body was found badly burned Wednesday night on Georgetown Road near the railroad tracks. Now, the medical examiner is calling his death a homicide, the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

FOUND| BPD attempting to locate missing vulnerable man

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE : Police say Owens has been found. The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a vulnerable adult. Steven Owens was last seen on June 24, 2022 in the 100 block of Read Street. Owens was wearing a multi-color striped shirt, black baseball cap, dark blue jacket, black pants and khaki boat shoes.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

54-year-old suicidal woman found in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: Police say Stover has been found. Baltimore City Police Department needs your help finding 54-year-old Laura Stover. Stover is currently suicidal. She was reported missing on Saturday from the 2500 block of West Mosher Street. Stover was last seen wearing a dark green shirt, black...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Hot first weekend of summer and stormy Fourth of July weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 5 p.m. June 24 — Drying and warming up for the first full weekend of summer. Saturday and Sunday remain dry with a good amount of sun both days and highs climbing into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Humidity will also be on the increase through the weekend, as well.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman and man injured in southeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man and woman were taken to the hospital after being shot in southeast Baltimore on Friday night. At about 9:55 p.m., Southeast District officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Curley Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the location, they...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Waste Watch: Renew Baltimore's plan to cut property taxes

(WBFF) — The group, "Renew Baltimore" is challenging the current property tax rates and pitching a new plan to cut property taxes that they say would spur homeownership. The plan is being met with mixed reactions from Baltimore City leaders. In this "Waste Watch," David Williams with the Taxpayer Protection Alliance to see if it could work.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Hot weekend ahead with storms returning Monday in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 7:30 a.m. June 25 — Heating up for the first full weekend of summer. Saturday and Sunday remain dry with a good amount of sun both days and highs climbing into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Humidity will also be on the increase through the weekend.
BALTIMORE, MD

