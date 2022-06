Southern Living has listed Bound Brook Island Beach in Wellfleet as one of the top 20 best secret beaches in the U.S. “Down a sandy back road in a hidden corner of Cape Cod National Seashore in Wellfleet lies a quiet beach with towering dunes, Atlantic views, and little else. Head toward the historic Atwood-Higgins House, then about a mile to a small parking lot. You’ll have to walk the last several hundred yards, but when you hit the beach, you’ll see it was worth the effort,” the publication wrote.

