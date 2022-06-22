ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend Camille Kostek Was His Biggest Fan & Her Career Is Skyrocketing

By Jenna Kelley
 2 days ago
As if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans couldn't take anymore hits, Rob Gronkowski, who played Tight End, officially announced his retirement, and his girlfriend is supporting him all the way.

While this is huge news for the NFL, we couldn't help but notice that his partner, former cheerleader, Sports Illustrated model, TV host — the list goes on — acknowledged his next chapter all over social media, and melted our hearts.

"Football and cheerleading is what brought us together in the first place 🏈💃 can’t wait to cheer you on in all that you do next," she posted to Twitter.

Gronk was a former Patriot player, and Kostek was a cheerleader fo the team until she left to pursue modeling.

From their days in New England to Tampa Bay, she never left his side, but her career has booming ever since it started. Now she's leaving the sidelines and taking center stage.

The model, Sirius XM radio host, SportsCenter television anchor, actress and national dance competition host, had been making money moves all while being a one-man-band cheer squad for her man.

Her current business endeavor: hosting Dancing with Myself, with judges Nick Jonas, Shakira and Liza Koshy.

The A-List team doesn't stop there. In her free time, she would hang out at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL to watch the Buccaneers alongside Tom Brady's wife, Gisele.

Between her busy schedule that include hosting events like the Met Gala and heading to many award shows, she doesn't let any time pass to cozy up next to Gronk at local Tampa eateries.

As for the couple's next chapter, Kostek is cheering for their future all the way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy