ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

How you can volunteer during Unite for Service Week

fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are so many ways for children and families to volunteer during...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Florida may become abortion services safe haven for women in southeastern states

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's new law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy has been controversial, but after the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe vs. Wade, Florida could become the closest southeastern state that allows abortion and has operating clinics for women who seek one. In 2019, 92.7% of abortions...
fox5atlanta.com

South Carolina man convicted of grooming, raping Georgia girl

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - A jury has found a South Carolina man guilty of grooming and raping an underage girl for years in Douglas County. After a week-long trial, a jury found 39-year-old Abraham Hardy guilty of multiple counts of aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation, and statutory rape.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Roe v. Wade overturned: How Supreme Court decision impacts abortions in Georgia

ATLANTA - Georgia could soon see an impact from the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday, the Court ended constitutional protections for abortions with the conservative majority of judges decided to overturn the landmark 1973 court case Roe v. Wade as well as the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#So Many Ways#Charity#Unite For Service Week
fox5atlanta.com

Motocross coach known to frequent Georgia indicted for child exploitation

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal prosecutors said a 30-year-old motocross coach known to frequent Georgia is accused of child sex crimes. The Department of Justice said there is evidence that Ryan Meyung produced images of child sexual abuse involving six minors and transmitted them between 2019 and 2021. The DOJ said...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Triple threat: Watch as 3 waterspouts swirl off the Alabama coast

MOBILE, Ala. - It’s like a scene from the movie "Twister" – but only over water. Beachgoers in Alabama watched as not one, not two but three waterspouts danced on Mobile Bay Monday morning. More waterspouts were spotted along the coast, prompting the National Weather Service in Mobile...
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
fox5atlanta.com

Collins beats Trump pick Jones in Georgia GOP House runoff

Trucking company owner Mike Collins beat former Democrat Vernon Jones in a runoff to become the Republican nominee for a Georgia congressional district east of Atlanta. Collins, the son of former congressman Mac Collins, was narrowly the frontrunner in the eight-candidate May primary, while an endorsement from former President Donald Trump helped push Jones into second place.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Witch Hunt': Marjorie Taylor Greene denies seeking pardon after January 6 Capitol riot

ATLANTA - North Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is denying asking former President Donald Trump for a pardon following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. In Thursday's hearing, the committee played taped depositions from Trump aides saying Greene and several other Republican members of Congress later sought pardons from the White House after the Capitol was breached in a day of violence.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy