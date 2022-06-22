How you can volunteer during Unite for Service Week

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's new law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy has been controversial, but after the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe vs. Wade, Florida could become the closest southeastern state that allows abortion and has operating clinics for women who seek one. In 2019, 92.7% of abortions...
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - A jury has found a South Carolina man guilty of grooming and raping an underage girl for years in Douglas County. After a week-long trial, a jury found 39-year-old Abraham Hardy guilty of multiple counts of aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation, and statutory rape.
ATLANTA - Georgia could soon see an impact from the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday, the Court ended constitutional protections for abortions with the conservative majority of judges decided to overturn the landmark 1973 court case Roe v. Wade as well as the 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
Ross Harris' attorney praised the Georgia Supreme Court's decision, saying the defense team was unsurprised. The Cobb County District Attorney's office plans to file a motion for the court to reconsider.
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal prosecutors said a 30-year-old motocross coach known to frequent Georgia is accused of child sex crimes. The Department of Justice said there is evidence that Ryan Meyung produced images of child sexual abuse involving six minors and transmitted them between 2019 and 2021. The DOJ said...
Charlie Bailey leads Kwanza Hall late Tuesday during the runoff to be the Democratic candidate for Georgia Lieutenant Governor this November. The winner will face Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham.
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. - An inmate with a history of escaping from jail has once again absconded law enforcement officers in the Chattanooga area. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Johnny Lewis Payne, who originally escaped from a Coffee County,. facility earlier this month, is again on the run....
MOBILE, Ala. - It’s like a scene from the movie "Twister" – but only over water. Beachgoers in Alabama watched as not one, not two but three waterspouts danced on Mobile Bay Monday morning. More waterspouts were spotted along the coast, prompting the National Weather Service in Mobile...
Mike Colins beat out Trump-backed Vernon Jones to become the Republican candidate for U.S. House in Georgia's 10th Congressional District this November in the Midterm Election. He will face Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green.
Trucking company owner Mike Collins beat former Democrat Vernon Jones in a runoff to become the Republican nominee for a Georgia congressional district east of Atlanta. Collins, the son of former congressman Mac Collins, was narrowly the frontrunner in the eight-candidate May primary, while an endorsement from former President Donald Trump helped push Jones into second place.
ATLANTA - North Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is denying asking former President Donald Trump for a pardon following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. In Thursday's hearing, the committee played taped depositions from Trump aides saying Greene and several other Republican members of Congress later sought pardons from the White House after the Capitol was breached in a day of violence.
