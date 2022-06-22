How you can volunteer during Unite for Service Week

ATLANTA - North Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is denying asking former President Donald Trump for a pardon following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. In Thursday's hearing, the committee played taped depositions from Trump aides saying Greene and several other Republican members of Congress later sought pardons from the White House after the Capitol was breached in a day of violence.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO