Bedford, IN

Police Log: June 22, 2021

 4 days ago

1:05 p.m. Mary Graves, 49, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 2:05 p.m. Kevin Smith, 43, Bloomington, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 10:45 p.m. Derrick Gibson, 19, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear. Incidents – June 21. 12:38 a.m....

