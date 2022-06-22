Kennywood Park, Sandcastle Waterpark and Idlewild & SoakZone will go cashless next week.

The western Pennsylvania amusement and water parks promise guests the cashless system will be a more efficient, convenient and visitor-friendly process to pay for park tickets and treats.

Beginning Tuesday at Kennywood and Sandcastle, and June 29 at Idlewild & SoakZone, the parks will accept credit, debit and prepaid cards or secure mobile payments such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild accept all major credit and prepaid debit cards including MasterCard, Visa, American Express and Discover.

Guests who prefer cash also can use new, free Cash to Card Kiosks located throughout each park, to convert up to $500 cash onto a prepaid card. This prepaid card can be used to purchase tickets and items from stores and stands throughout the park. The cards also can be used outside the park anywhere cards are accepted. There is no fee to convert cash onto a card.

“By transitioning to solely accepting cards or secure mobile payments, we can provide a better, more efficient experience to our guests,” Kennywood & Sandcastle General Manager Mark Pauls said in a press release. “We expect to see wait times decrease for food and retail stores, and have added several Cash to Card Kiosks throughout each park to provide guests a simple and easy way to convert their cash onto a card.”

Other entertainment destinations, like PPG Paints Arena, have gone cashless in the past few years.

For full details and a list of Frequently Asked Questions regarding this new Kennywood-Sandcastle-Idlewild policy, visit Kennywood.com/Cashless , SandcastleWaterpark.com/Cashless , or Idlewild.com/Cashless .

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Kennywood & Sandcastle go cashless