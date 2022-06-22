ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Kennywood & Sandcastle go cashless

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 2 days ago

Kennywood Park, Sandcastle Waterpark and Idlewild & SoakZone will go cashless next week.

The western Pennsylvania amusement and water parks promise guests the cashless system will be a more efficient, convenient and visitor-friendly process to pay for park tickets and treats.

Beginning Tuesday at Kennywood and Sandcastle, and June 29 at Idlewild & SoakZone, the parks will accept credit, debit and prepaid cards or secure mobile payments such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild accept all major credit and prepaid debit cards including MasterCard, Visa, American Express and Discover.

Guests who prefer cash also can use new, free Cash to Card Kiosks located throughout each park, to convert up to $500 cash onto a prepaid card. This prepaid card can be used to purchase tickets and items from stores and stands throughout the park. The cards also can be used outside the park anywhere cards are accepted. There is no fee to convert cash onto a card.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HkZlA_0gIUvzvj00

“By transitioning to solely accepting cards or secure mobile payments, we can provide a better, more efficient experience to our guests,” Kennywood & Sandcastle General Manager Mark Pauls said in a press release. “We expect to see wait times decrease for food and retail stores, and have added several Cash to Card Kiosks throughout each park to provide guests a simple and easy way to convert their cash onto a card.”

Other entertainment destinations, like PPG Paints Arena, have gone cashless in the past few years.

More: Kennywood Park plans multi-million dollar improvements

More: Kennywood Park coaster named second best in USA Today poll

For full details and a list of Frequently Asked Questions regarding this new Kennywood-Sandcastle-Idlewild policy, visit Kennywood.com/Cashless , SandcastleWaterpark.com/Cashless , or Idlewild.com/Cashless .

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Kennywood & Sandcastle go cashless

Comments / 3

Joemama
2d ago

Just another way for banks and third party companies to track when you made your purchases and where. They use the word "convenience" to give you the illusion that it is something easy and safe. These people have no idea what's in for them.

Reply
6
Related
Mashed

Why Sam's Club Memberships Are Essentially Free Right Now

With inflation at an all-time high and grocery prices hitting a 13-year record, finding the best deal on everyday items is on everyone's minds. Warehouse stores like Sam's Club are always flaunting discounts and low prices, but is the membership fee really worth it? Especially if you live alone or with one other person, it can be tough to justify buying everything in bulk. Investing in a membership at a warehouse store may not be the best financial decision for everyone, but the yearly fees that range from $45 to $120 look pretty good right now, based on the savings on gas alone (via Consumer Reports).
LONG BEACH, CA
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Ohio

If you live in Ohio or come here often and don't know where to spend a fun weekend without spending a lot of money, these 3 ideas might come in handy. All these places are affordable and a great option for those who are travelling with children, as well as group of friends, or even solo travellers. Ohio is a big and beautiful state, so there will always be places that you haven't explored yet. If these 3 places are among them, make sure you do visit them because they are definitively worth it.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
Beaver County, PA
Lifestyle
County
Beaver County, PA
Lincoln Report

3 Extraordinary Small Towns in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a state with a lot to offer, and that extends to its small towns. While Pennsylvania's big cities are certainly worth a visit, its small towns offer a more intimate look at the state's history and culture. From the picturesque Amish country to the vibrant small towns of the Poconos, Pennsylvania has something for everyone. And of course, no visit to Pennsylvania would be complete without a stop in Hershey, the self-proclaimed "Sweetest Place on Earth."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Travel Maven

9 of the best Farmers' Markets in Ohio

There are literally hundreds of farmers' markets to choose from in Ohio. From locally sourced foods to unique one-of-a-kind items and even housewares, you can eat healthily and support small businesses this summer by shopping at farmers' markets.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennywood Park#Prepaid Cards#Prepaid Debit Cards#Mobile Payments#Kennywood Sandcastle#Sandcastle Waterpark#Idlewild Soakzone#Apple Pay And Google Pay#Mastercard#Visa#American Express#Ppg Paints Arena
GOBankingRates

6 Best Costco Vacation Packages

It's no secret that Costco offers tons of savings opportunities for its members, including deals on food, clothing, electronics and more. But, are you maximizing the additional perks that the...
TRAVEL
US News and World Report

How to Retire on a Cruise Ship

If you enjoyed cruises during your vacation time, it may be appealing to think about moving onboard permanently in retirement. Cruising has become increasingly accessible during the last decade and continues to provide a somewhat leisurely mode to explore the world. While the idea of setting sail and enjoying a plethora of amenities can be attractive, there are logistics to consider before signing up for long-term cruising.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Google
Time Out Global

Disneyland is launching a $110,000 private jet trip to all 12 of its parks

Are you truly, borderline-unhealthily obsessed with Disney? Well, we might have the ideal package holiday for you. A new trip will take travellers to all 12 Disney theme parks via private jet, spanning six countries in 24 days and also including tours of several wonders of the world, from the Taj Mahal to the Pyramids of Giza.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

American Airlines cancels flights to three cities indefinitely over pilot shortage

American Airlines will end services for three US cities after the Labor Day holiday weekend due to a pilot shortage, the latest setback for the aviation industry that has seen a spate of flight cancellations in recent months.The Fort Worth-based company, believed to be the world’s largest airline by fleet size, said it would drop services from the airports of Toledo in Ohio and Ithaca and Islip in New York, starting 7 September.“In response to the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the difficult decision to end service,” American Airlines spokeswoman Andrea Koos said...
TOLEDO, OH
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Erie, Pennsylvania

Erie is a big town in Pennsylvania, just 130 miles North of downtown Pittsburgh. The city is home to more than 97,000 people, none wealthier than Thomas Bailey Hagen. Yet, the city's median household income exceeds $37,894, and the median property value is about $89,100.
ERIE, PA
WDW News Today

Special Discounts Available to Disney Visa Cardmembers Staying at Disneyland Resort Hotels in August and September

Disney Visa Cardmembers can take advantage of discounts on Disneyland Resort hotel stays for most Sunday to Thursday nights from August 7 through September 29, 2022. The special offer includes Premium and Standard room types. Cardmembers can save up to 10% on rooms at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, up to 15% at Disneyland Hotel, and up to 20% on Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.
TRAVEL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh International Airport reportedly attempts to end airmall lease 7 years early

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A legal fight is ongoing between the Pittsburgh International Airport and the company that manages its "airmall." According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Airport Authority wants to end the company's contract seven years early. They cite a "pattern of unsatisfactory performance." The airmall operator won a temporary injunction, allowing it to continue operating, but it's just one step in the process.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy