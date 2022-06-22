ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do you suffer from PTSD? You’re not alone

By Abbie Burke
 2 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — June is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month and a Colorado Springs woman wants to offer hope to those impacted by it.

Kristen Christy is a resilience coach and speaker who shares her story of life after loss. Her first husband was in the military and suffered from PTSD. Eventually, he took his own life.

Christy tells FOX21’s Abbie Burke the question she wished she would have asked him.

