Democrat Danny McClullars explains campaign positions

Danny McCullars, Democratic candidate for state Senate District 12

Democrat Danny McCullars will face Republican Keith Kelley in the general election for state Senate District 12.

McCullars, along with the Republican contenders, were asked to participate in a question-and-answer session with Consolidated Publishing, publisher of The Anniston Star and The Daily Home in Talladega, on various issues.

The interview with McCullars:

Question: Looking back at the state Senate race in 2018, Del Marsh received 64.5 percent of the vote in the general election against his Democratic opponent, Jim Williams. Do you think 2022 will be any different?

Answer: 2022 is a different year. Jim was running against a 20-year incumbent, and his numbers were in line with state Democrats. I feel Alabamians are tired of career politicians.

This was evidenced in the 2018 Republican primary when challenger Mayor [Wayne] Willis raised less than $20,000 compared to Marsh raising $500,000. Marsh only defeated Willis by 852 votes.

We are a more divided country than we were in 2018. Truth is now relative. Continued claims of a stolen election combined with the Jan. 6 insurrection have blurred Americans away from facts. Frankly, I do not understand. Donald Trump is a symptom of this division and continues to be a divisive figure playing a key role. In the end, I am offering common sense. I invite the people in District 12 to evaluate preconceptions about my desire to represent them.

Q: Do you think gun control is the right thing for Alabama at this time?

A: First, I want to clarify that I firmly believe in the right to bear arms granted to Americans in the Second Amendment. The center of debate continues to be the definition of ‘well-regulated’ in relation to the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.

If logical policies do not come together respecting the Second Amendment, its spirit could be questioned. Former President Trump was inconsistent in his outlook on gun safety measures, but in his book published in 2000 he supported universal background checks and an assault weapons ban. During his presidency, he was inconsistent in his record with outside influences ensuring he remained politically correct.

As a society, I think we recognize it cannot be business as usual in addressing our willingness and ability to slaughter each other. I believe the majority of responsible gun owners recognize this as well, and would like to see work on the problem through a combination of gun ownership responsibility and crisis intervention methods such as mental health and common-sense policies.

Q:Alabama is planning to impose the harshest restrictions in the country if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade. Is your Democratic voice in the state legislature going to be a lonesome voice if you’re elected?

A: Privacy is a major concern. The implications if or when the Court overturns Roe will be far and wide. Never mind the country has a long precedent in trusting a woman and her health provider, the other things that could be in jeopardy are substantial. If a state adopts a life begins at fertilization stand, it seems fertility clinics would become unavailable by definition. They grow life in artificial embryos.

Are women and men ready to give up contraception? As intimate privacy is further invaded by the state, will the politics of the day judge interracial marriage? The argument that a right to privacy does not exist in the Constitution is dangerous. Where does it stop?

I will say this; I could never ponder an abortion if it was in my life. But I also recognize what our society could be giving up to force unwanted pregnancies. I do feel equal protection would be affected in a form of discrimination. Women with means will go to one of the other states to achieve services. Poor people would likely be economically challenged to achieve the same outcome. So, what is being accomplished?

Q: Why do you want to be the state Senator for District 12?

A: I have been a public servant since 1993, when I became a Certified Public Account (CPA) that holds me to extraordinary public accountability in my career. In addition to business accounting and tax services, I have served in financial management for local governments and nonprofits for over 15 years.

I am the most qualified candidate to bring my fiscal conservation to Montgomery. Partisanship only matters until you get elected. Then the hard part begins. Hard choices usually involve money.

There are many challenges that lie ahead requiring difficult choices. As state Senator, my desire is to act bringing accountability, communication and transparency back to the people.

My career has always presented difficult challenges and choices. Inevitably, I look at the guidance my national and state boards expect in my profession and it always informs my choices.

Q: What are you hearing from the voters while on the campaign trail?

A: Inflation, gas prices, the economy and the state of the country.

One issue being discussed and supported by my opponents is suspending the most recent bipartisan Alabama gas tax passed in 2019. It raised Alabama’s gas taxes by 10 cents over three years. It’s estimated to raise $320 million per year to increase funding for roads, bridges & other infrastructure.

We must not be short-sighted and reactionary. I don’t want Alabama in a position to lose out on these bipartisan federal dollars to fund highly needed improvements and broadband that requires matching Alabama funds. These improvements encourage business growth and jobs. Suspending gas taxes now guarantees nothing.

Retailers could step in and simply increase profits. It would be creating an infrastructure liability for possible short-term gain.

Things get done by working together. Division costs money and growth. It is the challenge of our immediate future.

Q:In South Carolina a candidate running for Congress said that parents of transgender children should be executed. What do you think of how harsh the conversation has become around transgender people and transgender parents?

A: This is disgusting and reprehensible. It’s bigotry but sadly it’s an effective campaign tool for those that cannot reach out to their humanity and find a place for everyone.

It’s always stuck with me what a gay friend told me one time. He said “I am gay but do you think I would choose to be gay in the society the way that it is?” I believe that for society to accept one another is key to the strength of this country.

Jesus related to all people in his walks. For individuals to use hate for temporary gain in this society is, to say the least, short-sided.