ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Matzie introduces bills to strengthen home energy assistance program

By From Staff Reports
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBmt1_0gIUvKBI00

State Rep. Rob Matzie on Monday introduced a package of bills he said would ensure more Pennsylvanians benefit from the state’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), including a bill that would require the state to distribute all the annual federal funding it receives for the program and a measure that would implement the program year-round.

Matzie, D-16, Harmony Township, said his proposed legislation would end the state's practice of withholding some of its annual federal funding, as well as broaden LIHEAP to provide year-round assistance.

“These are federal tax dollars coming back home to Pennsylvania,” Matzie said. “We should use every penny. This program has never notbeen funded – it’s one of the few policy areas in D.C. that has consistently been supported by both sides of the aisle. People are struggling, and the electric bill just went up. Something needs done to help families. This can help.”

The five bills in Matzie’s package include:

  • H.B. 2691 – would require the state Department of Human Services to distribute all of the money it receives from the federal government annually.
  • H.B. 2692 – would codify the LIHEAP Advisory Council’s make-up and add legislative appointments.
  • H.B. 2693 – would create the Retail Electric and Gas Customer Assistance Program to use $500 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to help electric and gas customers with accounts in arrears during the COVID-19 pandemic pay down their accounts.
  • H.B. 2694 – would create a new, year-round LIHEAP program in Pennsylvania to assist with home heating and cooling. The bill would be funded by current federal funding plus a supplemental state appropriation to make up the difference. Eleven other states have year-round programs.
  • H.B. 2695 – would also codify the LIHEAP Advisory Council and require creation of a state plan identifying how the commonwealth can leverage resources to provide more assistance to those in need.

Comments / 0

Related
Pocono Update

Significant Changes Coming To Medicaid For 500,000 Pennsylvanians

Pennsylvania has recently opened its Medicaid enrollment and plan selection period, but with some very notable plan changes. As the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) opened its plan selection period for Medicaid (Medical Assistance or MA) yesterday, they also announced significant changes to insurance plans. On September 1, 2022, DHS will implement new physical health managed care agreements resulting in some consumers having to choose a new physical health plan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
erienewsnow.com

State Senator Proposes Gas Tax Holiday in Pennsylvania

A gas tax holiday has been proposed in Pennsylvania. Democratic State Senator Lisa Boscola has introduced a plan that would lift the state gas tax for two months, ideally through Labor Day. Five states including New York have already enacted similar measures. Pennsylvania drivers already pay some of the highest...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

The 25 Healthiest Communities in Pennsylvania

Nine Pennsylvania counties placed in the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with two landing among the top 100 communities overall. The fifth annual rankings project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents across the country using dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as obesity prevalence, violent crime rate, doctor availability and number of extreme heat days each year are grouped into 10 categories ranging from education and housing to population health, the environment and infrastructure. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance as well.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Almanac

Pennsylvania launches new addiction treatment tool

A new resource is available to Pennsylvanians looking for drug and alcohol addiction treatment, the state’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs announced last week. Together with the national nonprofit Shatterproof, the DDAP launched ATLAS, a free Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment and Standards Platform available online at treatmentatlas.org. ATLAS...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bill#Home Heating#Bills#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Pennsylvanians#Liheap#H B 2691#H B 2692#H B 2693#American
WTAJ

Farmers’ Market vouchers available to low-income Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fresh local fruits, veggies and more are available to Pennsylvania’s low-income seniors and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program recipients at various approved farmers’ markets across the commonwealth. The Wolf Administration reminds residents that the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Nutrition Progam (FMNP) is still available and you can use vouchers from FMNP-approved […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Senate Approves Animal Welfare Board

The Pennsylvania Senate on Monday approved the creation of a board that would review the state laws for keeping and handling animals. The board would consider legislative and regulatory changes to animal cruelty laws, the Dog Law and other statutes. Panelists would include representatives from state agencies, academia, agriculture, dog...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Increases Hunting Permits With Rising Deer Population

To curb the increasing deer population, Pennsylvania has increased the number of deer hunting permits. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, State forest lands and state parks are offering white-tailed deer hunters more hunting opportunities across Pennsylvania as part of the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Awards $10 Million for 15 Projects to Transform Pennsylvania Communities, Build Success

Governor Tom Wolf announced today the approval of an additional $10 million to support 15 community, economic development, and revitalization projects throughout Pennsylvania. “Hyper-local investments are the building blocks to success,” said Governor Wolf. “These dollars have the potential to transform neighborhoods and the lives of those who live there.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Wawa plans expansion in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The battle between popular convenient stores is about to heat up. Wawa plans to expand into Sheetz territory, adding 40 stores in central Pennsylvania within the next three to five years, according to a release from the company. However, the company didn't say what they consider...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania lawmakers consider new fireworks restrictions

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania could soon institute new restrictions on fireworks. A state Senate committee approved a bill that would limit commercial or store-bought fireworks. The proposed legislation goes to the full Senate for consideration now. Earlier this month, the Pennsylvania House signed off on only allowing fireworks use...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

It's Tom Wolf's final budget as PA governor. Here's the major investment he's hoping to make

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has identified two focus areas for his final budget in office. One is reducing the commonwealth's corporate net income tax by 2 percentage points, a measure that's already seen GOP support through bills in the General Assembly. But the other priority — a $1.9-billion increase to education spending — could meet Republican resistance as Pennsylvania approaches its annual budget deadline at the month's end.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy