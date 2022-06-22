Local high-speed chase results in a felony arrest

VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, at approximately 8:25 a.m., local law enforcement arrested a subject following a felony stop.

According to the Victoria Police Department, the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force stopped the subject who had felony warrants. The subject evaded the stop in a silver vehicle, beginning a high-speed chase.

Prior to turning onto Cherokee Ln., the subject was traveling on Main St. over 90 miles per hour. The subject then bailed out on foot at the 400 block of Cherokee Lane running southbound on Vine St. Officers caught the subject about 100 yards from the vehicle.

The subject was arrested for the following charges

Manufacturing Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Felony Theft

Officers transported the subject to the Victoria County Jail.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as we receive them.

