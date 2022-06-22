ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Local high-speed chase results in a felony arrest

By Jennifer Flores
 2 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, at approximately 8:25 a.m., local law enforcement arrested a subject following a felony stop.

According to the Victoria Police Department, the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force stopped the subject who had felony warrants. The subject evaded the stop in a silver vehicle, beginning a high-speed chase.

Prior to turning onto Cherokee Ln., the subject was traveling on Main St. over 90 miles per hour. The subject then bailed out on foot at the 400 block of Cherokee Lane running southbound on Vine St. Officers caught the subject about 100 yards from the vehicle.

The subject was arrested for the following charges

  • Manufacturing Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Felony Theft

Officers transported the subject to the Victoria County Jail.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as we receive them.

Lavaca County is now under Disaster Declaration

LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – Beginning on Wednesday, June 22, Lavaca County will be under a Disaster Declaration. Lavaca County Judge Mark Myers issued a Disaster Declaration, detailing the extreme drought conditions. He also prohibited the sale or use of certain fireworks classified under 49 C.F.R. Sec. 173. l(r)(2) as “skyrockets with sticks” and “missiles with fins” within incorporated areas of Lavaca County.
LAVACA COUNTY, TX
7 Ways Wharton County Farms Feeds The State of Texas

Whether you live in a downtown Austin sky rise, modest home in the suburbs or an estate in the hill country, Texas agriculture plays an important role in all of our daily lives. We recently visited Wharton County to get a peek at how the highly skilled farmers use their innovative methods that plays an important role in the process of raising our food and caring for the land.
Bailout in Refugio County

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – The Refugio County Sheriff’s responding to a bailout, announcing on their Facebook that RCSO Deputies stopped a vehicle at the AOC Auto Parts Store in Refugio. A total of six subjects fled the scene and another two were captured and taken into custody.The six subjects are believed to be undocumented persons along with the smuggler. The subjects are believed to be in the brush area near the TXDOT yard and the motel just north of Refugio.
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
Bluebonnet street house fire

Victoria, Texas – Victoria Fire Department worked a fire at a home in the 3100 block of Bluebonnet and Walnut Monday afternoon around 1 o’clock. There was minor damage to the back side of the home. Everyone inside got out okay. The fire is still under investigation at this time.
