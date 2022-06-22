Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan and More Slated for Atlanta’s ONE Musicfest

Click here to read the full article.

Lil Baby , Jazmine Sullivan , Rick Ross and Tems are among the performers set for this year’s ONE Musicfest (OMF). The two-day festival will take place Oct. 8-9 at a new site: Central Park in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

Rounding out the ONE Musicfest lineup are Ashanti & Ja Rule, Beenie Man, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, and Ms. Lauryn Hill.

More than 35,000 attended the urban progressive music and arts festival last year. Now celebrating its 12th anniversary, OMF is partnering for the second year with Live Nation Urban (LNU).

The annual event is also welcoming a new partner in BET, which will transform the festival grounds into what’s being described by organizers as a “Black Joy Playground.”

J. Carter, founder of ONE Musicfest, says in a statement, “We are super excited about this year’s lineup and new location. One thing we pride ourselves on is creating a diverse lineup that reflects the vast and beautiful breadth of Black music and culture. We are also taking over the Fourth Ward area and increasing our footprint to four stages instead of three. ONE Musicfest 2022 will be our biggest year yet, but we still plan to keep the energy and vibrations intimate and comfortable.”

Sponsors include Toyota, Jack Daniels, Bacardi, Pandora and Monster Energy. For information about tickets and additional details, visit the ONE Musicfest website .