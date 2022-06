CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man accused of firing shots at Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers Thursday night was arrested, police said. CMPD officers responded to a call for someone in crisis on Hunting Ridge Lane in east Charlotte a little after 11:30 p.m. When officers got to the area, CMPD says the officers began to talk to the suspect before he shot at them. SWAT agents were called in as backup and the situation was de-escalated without further incident.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO