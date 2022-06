John “Ross” Lowis, age 70, a long-time resident of North Lake Tahoe, passed away May 31st after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Ross was a British national, born at Barton on Sea in England and raised by seafaring parents, Jack and Jean Lowis, on the southern English coast in the small town of Keyhaven, across from the Isle of Wight. In his youth, Ross was an avid sailor, spending his summers on the sea. He went on to skipper a private sailboat in the Mediterranean Sea and was known by his friends for telling gullible tourists tall stories about the history of the area. His winters were spent living in Chamonix, France, fulfilling his love of skiing in the Alps and meeting lifelong friends.

