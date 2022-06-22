TWO IN THE 'W' COLUMN: Doenges Boys deal out a pair of losses in Arkansas weekend play

After a rugged start, the Bartlesville Doenges Ford Indians romped — in a manner of speaking — through the remainder of last weekend’s American Legion baseball tourney in Mountain Home, Ark.

The Indians (14-6-1) finished the tourney at 2-1 — missing out on playing in the semifinals by just four runs allowed.

Bartlesville opened up tourney play with a 4-1 loss to Paragould (Ark.) — a setback that would prove costly.

“We should have won that game,” Indians manager John Pannell said. “We had the bases loaded twice.”

A baserunning miscue in the bottom of the seventh short-circuited the Indians final chance to reverse the result.

“It wasn’t meant to me,” Pannell said.

On Saturday, the Indians overwhelmed the North Central Arkansas Purple Thunder Monkeys 18U, 10-1.

The lads from Eureka (Mo.) and the Indians waged a fierce battle in grueling heat conditions on Sunday, dueling to a 6-6 tie through 11 innings. Bartlesville ended it in the top of the 12th by scoring five runs and winning, 11-6.

“It was warm,” Pannell said. “I told the guys before we hit int he top of the 12th that we need three runs.”

The Indian players answered with five runs.

Bartlesville will be back in action at 6 p.m. Wednesday to host Three Rivers in a doubleheader.

Compared to the past few weeks, the Indians should have an easier weekend.

For one thing, they’ll be home Friday and Saturday for the first time in June.

For another, instead of regular competition, Bartlesville will host a Turf and Dirt showcase this weekend, giving the players from multiple teams a chance to display their skills in front of a horde of college recruiters.

The drills portion of the activity is planned for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday through Sunday, followed by four games — which won’t count toward the teams’ season records — starting at 1:30 p.m.

Following are summaries of last weekend’s wins.

———

Indians 10, Thunder Monkeys 1

A four-run eruption in the first inning set the tone for Bartlesville.

Pitcher Matthew Winters and his defense then took charge.

Winters tossed a three-hitter while giving up one walk and striking out eight. He needed just 80 pitches for the complete game (six innings).

On the offensive side, the Indians ran wild on the basepath (8-for-8 in stolen bases) to keep the offense heated up.

Luke Fox and Haden Fiddler pilfered three and two bags, respectively.

Fiddler rapped two singles and drove in two runs; Brenden Asher and John Reed both plated one run.

Karson Lee added two singles and scored twice.

Evan McClenden walked twice and scored once.

——

Indians 11, Eureka 6 (12 inn.)

Despite striking out 16 times, Indians’ batters drew a direct bead on 16 hits — including triples by Daniel Barham and Lee.

Fiddler lashed two singles and drove in four runs at the top of the order.

Lee and Barham both belted three hits; Barham plated two runs.

But, Barham also made a gigantic contribution on the bump — more in a minute.

Harrison Clark and McClenden both pounded two hits.

Hayden Catlin and Jakob Hall fueled the attack with a sacrifice hit apiece.

Catlin started on the mound and worked vie quality innings, allowing just four hits and two earned runs (one unearned). He gave up six walks and struck out three.

Hall snapped off a scoreless inning in relief while striking out two.

Asher also turned in one inning on the hill, scattering two hits and allowing one earned run (one unearned).

Barham then carried the Indians the rest of the way by blanking Eureka for five innings.

The Caney Valley product gave up only one hit and three walks and whiffed seven hitters.

The outcome was decided in the 12th inning in the international tiebreaker.

The Indians opened up the top of the 12th by placing Jace Thompson on second base.

Catlin and Fiddler then hit back-to-back singles, the latter one driving home both Thompson and Catlin to move the Indians ahead, 8-6.

Two batters later, Clark reached on a dropped third strike — but Catlin was retired for the second out while trying to score.

The Indians then produced three-straight massive hits — a triple by Lee to plate Clark, a sizzling single by McClenden to bring Lee home, and a triple by Barham to plate McClendon.

——

Indians combined stats Saturday and Sunday

Batters ab-r-h-bi-bb-so

Luke Fox 3-2-1-0-1-0

Jakob Hall 8-0-1-1-1-4

Harrison Clark 8-4-2-0-1-3

Karson Lee 9-3–5–1-1-2

Evan McClendon 8-4–2-1-2-5

Haden Fiddler 9-1-4–6-0-2

Brenden Asher 7-1-1-1-0-2

John Reed 2-1-1-1-1-1

Kael Siemers 5-1-1-0-0-3

Daniel Barham 6-0-3-2-0-1

Jace Thompson 5-2-1-1-0-1

Josh Weber 3-0-0-0-0-2

Hayden Catlin 1-1-1-0-0-0

Grant Clark 0-1-0-0-0-0

Totals 74-21-23-14–7-26

3B: Daniel Barham, Karson Lee. HBP: Clark. Sac: Catlin, Hall. SB: Clark (2-3) Fiddler (5-5), Fox (3-3), Lee (2-2), Reed (1-1), Catlin (1-1), Siemers (1-1).