Prostitutes, Liquor Violations Found At Central Jersey Club 35: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
 2 days ago
Club XXXV Photo Credit: Google Maps

Five employees of a nightclub in Central Jersey have been arrested after prostitutes were found at the establishment, authorities said.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief John Zebrowski of the Sayreville Police Department announced that a joint investigation with The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control and the Office of Criminal Investigations of the New Jersey Treasury Department led to the arrests of the employees of Club XXXV in Sayreville.

In May 2021, a search warrant was executed at Club XXXV and evidence of prostitution was uncovered, Ciccone said. During that search, employees of Club XXXV Jeannine Nichols and Jason Portes were arrested for promoting prostitution and Jennifer Hecker was arrested for promoting prostitution and the solicitation of prostitution as well as money laundering, the prosecutor said.

On Tuesday, June 14, as a result of the ongoing joint investigation, several search warrants were executed on residences and businesses associated with the investigation with the assistance of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anthony Acciardi Sr, 58, of Freehold, Anthony Acciardi Jr, 29, of Old Bridge and Doreen Acciardi, 55, of Freehold were charged with first-degree money laundering, second-degree promoting organized street crime, third-degree promoting prostitution and other criminal offenses. Angela Mancini, 32, of Colts Neck, was charged with first-degree money laundering and second-degree conspiracy and Jennifer Hecker was charged with third-degree promoting prostitution and a disorderly person’s offense of solicitation of prostitution.

The defendants have been released from the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center as the result of their pre-trial detention hearing that took place on Tuesday, June 21.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Jason Mader of the Sayreville Police Department at (732) 727-4444 or Detective Shadi Zaiton of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4263.

#Prostitution#New Jersey#Liquor#Money Laundering#Central Jersey Club
Daily Voice

Don't Fall For It: Scam Callers Posing As Rockland Sheriff

The Rockland Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert after it received reports of scam callers posing as being from the agency."Several people have contacted the Sheriff’s Office today reporting that they received suspicious phone calls from phone number 845-801-0573 stating that they were a sergeant…
