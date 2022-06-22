Tennessee Titans football roster predictions: Here's who's on bubble after mandatory minicamp

Roster cuts are months away, but the Tennessee Titans got their first close look at their 2022 roster during the offseason program, which ended last week with mandatory minicamp.

Several players have spots that appear to be secure — and some less so.

Here’s The Tennessean’s first Titans roster projection for 2022, looking at who has played their way into serious consideration for the 53-man roster and who remains on the bubble ahead of training camp.

Quarterback

Keep (3): Ryan Tannehill, Logan Woodside, Malik Willis

Cut (0): n/a

Without preseason games to assess, we can’t be sure Willis, a rookie, will fill in for Tannehill in an emergency situation this season.

Woodside, Tannehill’s primary backup since 2020, knows the offense and has fended off every competitor for the QB2 role the last two years.

Running back

Keep (5): Derrick Henry, Hassan Haskins, Dontrell Hilliard, Trenton Cannon, Tory Carter (FB)

Cut (2): Jordan Wilkins, Julius Chestnut

Hilliard sticks around, with his work helping the run game stay afloat last season without Henry and his value as a kick returner.

Cannon may not bring much offensively, but he’s expected to be a key special teams contributor as a gunner and kick returner. He was a Pro Bowl alternate for his play on the unit with the 49ers last season.

Wide receiver

Keep (6): Robert Woods, Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Kyle Philips, Racey McMath, Dez Fitzpatrick

Cut (6): Reggie Roberson Jr., Josh Malone, Brandon Lewis, Mason Kinsey, Cody Hollister, Juwan Green

Malone, a Gallatin native and former Tennessee Vol , is the tough out. He was arguably the Titans’ best receiver in the offseason program. But his minimal special teams experience as a back-end receiver could make it tough for him to crack the 53.

Tight end

Keep (4): Austin Hooper, Geoff Swaim, Chig Okonkwo, Tommy Hudson

Cut (2): Thomas Odukoya, Briley Moore

While Hooper is the clear No. 1 option, don’t be surprised to see Okonkwo challenge Swaim as TE2. The fourth-round rookie ended the offseason program strong, catching eyes at mandatory minicamp.

Offensive line

Keep (9): Taylor Lewan, Jamarco Jones, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, Dillon Radunz, Nicholas Petit-Frere, Aaron Brewer, Corey Levin, Carson Green

Cut (7): Andrew Rupcich, Jalen McKenzie, Christian DiLauro, Jordan Roos, Hayden Howerton, Xavier Newman, Daniel Munyer

Brewer may be a lock, as he’s in the mix to start at left guard and he’s the Titans' best center option behind Ben Jones.

Levin’s familiarity with the Titans – 28 appearances with Tennessee since 2018, including 12 last year – could push him above the other backend offensive line options.

Defensive line

Keep (6): Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Teair Tart, Larrell Murchison, NaQuan Jones, DeMarcus Walker

Cut (5): Kevin Strong, Haskell Garrett, Jayden Peevy, Da’Shawn Hand, Sam Okuayinonu

Walker cracks the roster as a newcomer, with his 49 games of experience across five seasons providing needed depth.

Linebacker

Keep (8): Harold Landry, Bud Dupree, David Long Jr., Zach Cunningham, Rashad Weaver, Monty Rice, Ola Adeniyi, Dylan Cole

Cut (5): Chance Campbell, Justin Lawler, David Anenih, Joe Jones, Jack Gibbens

Campbell, the Titans’ last pick of the 2022 draft, is the odd man out in a deep inside linebacker room. His main competition will be Cole, who proved to be a special teams anchor after signing as a street free agent.

Secondary

Keep (9): Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker, Kristian Fulton, Caleb Farley, Elijah Molden, Roger McCreary, A.J. Moore Jr., Theo Jackson, Buster Skrine

Cut (9): Tre Avery, Kenneth George Jr., Greg Mabin, Tre Swilling, Chris Williamson, Shyheim Carter, Chris Jackson, Rodney Clemons, Michael Griffin

Roster spots are never guaranteed for sixth-round picks, but Theo Jackson made plays around the ball throughout the offseason program and has the versatility that suggests he can fill Dane Cruikshank’s role in sub package defense.

Chris Jackson, a rotational backup his first couple seasons, faces an uphill battle to make the roster with the Titans now having two early round picks in the last two drafts that can play the slot in Molden (2021, third round) and McCreary (2022, second round).

Specialists

Keep (3): Randy Bullock (K), Morgan Cox (LS), Brett Kern (P)

Cut (2): Caleb Shudak (K), Ryan Stonehouse (P)

No changes from last year.

Shudak opened some eyes with a strong start to the offseason program, but an injury halted his momentum to rise as a potential challenger for Bullock, who stabilized the Titans’ kicking game last season.

Despite a down 2021, Kern is still one of the best punters in football.

